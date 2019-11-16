Tinsley Mortimer Opens Up About Relationship Reunion with Scott Kluth: 'I'm Just So Happy'

Tinsley Mortimer is happily in love and wants everyone to know it.

On Friday, the Real Housewives of New York City star, 44, spoke out about boyfriend Scott Kluth at BravoCon’s RHONY panel, moderated by PEOPLE’s Dave Quinn.

“Scott and I did get back together,” she confirmed. “I’m more excited than anybody is, but I’m just so happy.”

The couple has been on-and-off-again for a while, but they were first introduced to each other in season 9 of the show by former cast member Carole Radziwill. Mortimer and her Chicago-based boyfriend most recently broke up in season 11.

Their relationship is frequently featured on the show, with Mortimer’s mom Dale Merer often finding herself very involved in her daughter’s love life.

However, Mortimer wouldn’t have it any other way.

Image zoom Tinsley Mortimer, Scott Kluth Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

“Love you mom,” she said. “Thats my mom, she only wants the best for me. She sometimes makes me feel like her choices are what I need to do, but I have to trust myself and my own gut.”

“Its difficult, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she added. “We’re so close and she’s my best friend. I have a great mom.”

Here are the night’s other biggest takeaways:

1. The cast won’t be missing Bethenny Frankel

One of the franchise’s biggest stars, Frankel shocked longtime fans when she announced her departure from RHONY in August, claiming that she wasn’t returning so she could focus more on her personal life.

When asked about how the cast has changed since, Ramona Singer, 62, had only good things to say: “We’re better and we’re stronger.”

Luann de Lesseps, 54, who, like Ramona, has also been on the show since season 1, agreed with her costar.

“We have such a great season coming up, the producers told us,” she said. “We have old friendships that have been for many years very solid. When you have girlfriends like that, it’s the real deal. Whatever happens, good or bad, because there is a lot going on.”

Back on an Instagram Live video in August, de Lesseps said, “I’ll be sad to see my coworker of so many years leave. Sure, she’s called me a slut and a whore and an alcoholic.”

Image zoom The Real Housewives of New York City Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

2. Ramona says she’s not dating — but she did have dinner with ex-husband Mario Singer

Ramona admitted that she is not seeing anyone right now, saying she’s with herself and her girlfriends.

But, she did open up about a former flame: her ex-husband, Mario Singer.

“Right now we’re great friends,” she said, while Medley responded, “everyone is a ‘great friend’ to you, so what does that mean?”

Ramona, who finalized her divorce in 2016 after separating from her ex in 2014 following his affair, said that she’s glad she’s on good terms with him.

“Most people, if he’d done what he did to me to them, would never talk to him again,” she said.

Things between Mario and their daughter, Avery, have improved, too, since “I made them get together and go to a therapist,” she said.

3. Dorinda Medley says the show helped her heal from her husband’s death

Medley, 54, was always around on RHONY, popping in during parties from as early as season 1. But it wasn’t until season 7 in 2015 that she joined as a full-time regular — and she said it “100% helped” her.

“There’s something about being a widow, but it’s weird to be a young widow,” she said, referencing the 2011 death of her husband, Richard. “I was afraid how to approach it. I was trying to put on a brave face, but it made me really open up and talk about it.”

“Just to have the camaraderie and have so many people reach out to me about it was amazing,” she added. “The scene with me and Carole in London was very touching as well.”

4. DeLesseps would be open to getting married again

The countess said she wouldn’t rule out walking down the aisle once more, despite getting divorced in 2009 and 2017.

“I’m a hopeless romantic,” she confessed. “I’ve been married twice now, and they say three times is the charm. I’m keeping my heart open, and for the moment I’m dating and having fun.”

“I’m not looking to get hitched, but I’m open to it,” she added.

In the meantime, she’s been keeping busy with her successful cabaret show, with upcoming dates in Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey.

“The cabaret is going really great,” she said. “I’m doing my new show in the new year which is a sexy version. There’s so much history of myself personally and what the audience wants to know, and it’s the sexy stuff. Everyone is always like, ‘who would you marry, who would you f, and who would you kill?'”

5. The Housewives are still seeing Harry Dubin…everywhere

Aviva Drescher’s ex-husband has made himself a fixture of the Upper East Side — and made quite the impression in the process.

“None of us understand him,” de Lesseps said. “He’s very charming, very charismatic, and he’s a staple of the Upper East Side. He’s a nice guy, but he married Aviva and went out with Sonja.”

“Sonja has known him forever,” she continued. “But she didn’t tell me she’d been doing him for years. He has a history with all of us.”

Medley chimed in to agree, saying that, “no matter where you go on the Upper East Side, he comes out from behind curtains.”

When she pointed out Ramona’s past with Harry, saying the two “had a little thing,” Ramona was quick to reply with her own excuse: “It was just a peck”, she protested. “I was drunk, leave me alone!”

BravoCon is running through Sunday across three venues in the Big Apple: The Manhattan Center, Skylight Modern and Union West.

A total of 88 Bravolebrities are said to be in attendance from Bravo’s top series such as the Real Housewives, Million Dollar Listing and Below Deck franchises, plus Southern Charm, Married to Medicine, Vanderpump Rules, Shahs of Sunset, and the Emmy-winning competition series Top Chef.