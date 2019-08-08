BravoCon 2019: What to Know About the First-Ever Bravo Convention, Including Ticket Details

BravoCon, Bravo’s first-ever convention, is coming to New York City this November — and PEOPLE has all the details about it.

Back in May, the network announced the three-day event, which will bring stars from Bravo’s biggest shows together in one place.

When is it?

Friday, Nov. 15 to Sunday, Nov. 17

Where is it?

The events, panels, and experiences will take place across three venues in the Big Apple: The Manhattan Center (311 W. 34th St.), Skylight Modern (537 W. 27th St.) and Union West (535 W. 28th St.).

Who is going to be there?

A full list of talent has not yet been released, but the network has promised that over 70 Bravolebrities will be there from Bravo’s top series such as The Real Housewives and Below Deck franchises, plus Southern Charm, Married to Medicine, Vanderpump Rules, Shahs of Sunset, Million Dollar Listing, and the Emmy-winning competition series Top Chef.

Housewives who have posted about the convention on social media already include Kyle Richards, Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Ayden, Dorinda Medley and Tamra Judge. Other Bravolebritie — like Craig Conover, Kate Chastain, and Reza Farahan — have also shared the news.

What can fans expect?

More than 30 live events are on the docket, including live performances, insider panels, and unique activations.

While the complete list of programming still hasn’t been made public, a few major things have. For one, there will be a live performance of Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps‘ hit Countess and Friends cabaret show.

Andy Cohen will also film an episode of his acclaimed late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, in front of a live studio audience at the Hammerstein Ballroom. It will be filmed in front of the largest audience in the show’s history, along with having the most Bravolebrities ever sharing the same stage.

There will also be a Vanderpump Rules After Hours Party, attended by members of the cast, that will include a special performance by DJ James Kennedy; a Top Chef multi-course dinner complete with cameos by cheftestant Bravolebs; a Top Chef Food Hall with tasty dishes inspired by the show’s stars; and a Southern Charm brunch with the cast of the Charleston, South Carolina-set show.

All that plus cast and executive producer panels from Bravo’s biggest shows, live fan-favorite podcasts, a Bravo bazaar marketplace, immersive photo opportunities, exclusive sneak peek screenings, and more breaking news moments.

Oh, and for those wanting to walk down memory lane, there will be a Real Housewives museum with more than a decade’s worth of behind-the-scenes photos, reunion dresses, and show memorabilia.

How much are tickets?

Tickets for the three-day event will start at $299.50 + fees.

That pass gives you access to all venues for all three days of BravoCon; access to BravoCon programming, shows and experiences; access to a variety of Bravo-themed and Bravoleb photo ops; and an option to purchase tickets to evening shows and premium dining experiences (pending availability).

For $574.50 + fees, VIP “Bravoholic” guests will get access to all venues for all three days of BravoCon; preferred seating at BravoCon programming, shows and experiences; VIP access to a variety of Bravo-themed and Bravoleb photo ops; VIP fast lane bar access; VIP fast lane venue entrances; an option to purchase tickets to evening shows and premium dining experiences (pending availability); priority entry to evening shows with purchased ticket (pending availability); and a VIP BravoCon gift bag.

Then, there’s the “Future Bravoleb” SVIPs pass for $1,499.50 + fees. That’ll get you access to all venues for all three days of BravoCon; premium seating at BravoCon programming, shows and experiences; priority access to a variety of photo ops; complimentary entry to evening shows; one complimentary premium dining experience ticket; VIP fast lane bar access; VIP fast lane venue entrances; exclusive premium SVIP hospitality lounge with complimentary food and drink and SVIP Concierge; premium SVIP BravoCon gift bag; and meet and greets with Bravolebs.

Where can I get them?

All passes will be on sale at BravoCon2019.com, starting on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. ET.