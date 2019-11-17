RHOA's Porsha Williams Rolls onto BravoCon Stage in a Wheelchair After Undergoing Foot Surgery

Image zoom Alex Martinez/Bravo

Porsha Williams is on the mend.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star surprised fans at BravoCon on Saturday, arriving in a wheelchair with a boot on her foot. A source tells PEOPLE the reality star had foot surgery recently.

“I had extensive foot surgery and I’m still in the non weightbearing stage and will be for awhile. Thank you for the well wishes,” the mom of one wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

Ahead of the event, Williams posted a photo of the boot on her Instagram Story, writing, “Man I’m bout to look jazzy & helpless tomorrow at #Bravocon.”

Not letting her injury get in the way of making a fashion statement, Williams wore a statement-making black dress with a plunging neckline.

Image zoom Porsha Williams Porsha Williams/Instagram

RELATED: The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Relationships and Friendships Explode in Season 12 Trailer

Last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was an emotional one for Williams. She broke down in tears after learning that Dennis McKinley — her estranged fiancé and father of her 7-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena — had cheated on her during her pregnancy.

McKinley had admitted to the affair during a therapy session.

“After I heard what I needed to hear, I got up and stormed out,” Williams recalled. “At that point, I didn’t want to hear anymore. Because for me, I had just heard my fiancé say that he actually had sex with someone while I was carrying our child.”

“I didn’t want to hear anything else,” she said. “There was nothing else I needed to hear, nothing I needed to say. I didn’t need to know the reasons, I didn’t need to know anything else.”

Image zoom Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

After dating for a year, the two got engaged last September — just two months after Williams learned she was pregnant.

Both appeared to be head-over-heels in love, their romance documented last season on RHOA and on their spin-off special, The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Having a Baby.

“I literally wish I could wake up and somebody could be like, ‘It was a dream, it didn’t happen,’ ” Williams said in the episode. “The movie keeps playing in my head. I keep playing all of these moments. We’re like creating a real family and just to think it wasn’t real, is really hurtful.”

Back in June, rumors of Williams and McKinley’s split made headlines — two months after Williams had unfollowed McKinley on Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.