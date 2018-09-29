Bravo Suspends Real Housewives of Potomac Star Michael Darby Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Bravo has announced that Real Housewives of Potomac will continue filming without star Michael Darby, one day after he was charged with sexual assault.

“Bravo has comprehensive policies and guidelines relating to the safety of cast and crew which production companies are required to follow, in addition to their own protocols they have in place,” the network told PEOPLE.

“We take all allegations seriously and then proceed accordingly with our producing partners,” they continued. “Bravo and Truly Original, the production company for ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,’ have suspended filming with Michael Darby.”

Truly Original also released a statement, explaining that they were currently investigating the allegations against Darby and echoed Bravo’s concerns about on-set safety.

“Truly Original’s number one priority is the safety of our employees, contractors, vendors and others that work with us,” they said. “We take all allegations of sexual and other misconduct seriously, and have stringent policies, as well as training, in place to deal with all employee issues.”

Added the production company: “Immediately upon learning of these allegations, we commenced a thorough internal review and, per our protocol, took all appropriate steps to ensure the safe working environment and safe forum for communication for everyone associated with the production. The review is ongoing and we are not able to comment further.”

On Thursday, it was revealed that Darby, 72, was being charged with sexual assault.

According to TMZ, the reality TV star, who is married to Ashley Darby, allegedly grabbed and groped a cameraman on Sept. 1 while filming an episode of the show.

PEOPLE confirmed via court record that he has been charged with felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual conduct.

The cameraman who is alleging the assault, claims Darby gave him “a flirtatious look” after the grope, TMZ reports. The man instructed Darby to stop and then told his supervisor.

This isn’t the first time Darby has been accused of inappropriately touching someone.

In a season 1 episode of RHOP, costar Gizelle Bryant raised her concerns to Darby’s wife, Ashley, after she said she saw Darby touch the bottom of another man.

After Ashley, 30, responded that the interaction was a “joke,” Bryant told her: “Most men don’t like other men who are not gay squeezing their butts.”