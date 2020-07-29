Bravo Stars Kandi Burruss, Leah McSweeney & More Join to Discuss Race in America in New Special

Bravo is bringing together a group of outspoken Black and white Bravolebrities for an intimate conversation about race and equality in America.

Ten different Bravo celebrities are set to join a roundtable discussion titled Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment, which will air on Bravo on Aug. 9.

The 90-minute special from executive producers Leslie D. Farrell and Dorothy Toran will be hosted by E!'s Nina Parker. RHOA's Kandi Burruss also serves as a producer.

Coming together for the conversation are RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais, Burruss and Todd Tucker, RHOP's Gizelle Bryant, Married to Medicine LA's Dr. Britten Cole, Top Chef's Gregory Gourdet, Married to Medicine Atlanta's Toya Bush-Harris & Dr. Eugene Harris, RHONY's Leah McSweeney, Married to Medicine Atlanta's Dr. Simone Whitmore, RHOA's Porsha Williams and RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the special, in which the celebrities are seen over a video call as they each chime in with their opinions.

"Do you think that saying 'I don't see color' is kind of offensive?" Parker asks the group in the teaser.

"If you're color-blind, that means you don't even see me," Cole responds.

Windham-Burke also shares in the clip that she's "lost friendships" with people who thought her "way of being an ally wasn't correct."

Throughout the preview, clips of recent protests around the nation following the killing of George Floyd are also shown.

According to Bravo, the reality stars are given the chance to share their thoughts and personal stories on Black Lives Matter movement, racial inequality in America, the value of allies, Karens and their privilege, the role voting plays in changing the system, and many other topics.

“In this climate, it’s important that we continue to have the uncomfortable conversations, honest discussions, and thoughtful debates that push us to the next level of understanding,” said Parker in a statement. “I’m so thrilled to have been a part of this special event that showcases so many different stories of truth.”

Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment premieres Sunday, Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: