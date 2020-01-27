Martial Artist Mia Kang Coaches 10 Aspiring Spies Through Lock-Picking Challenge in Spy Games

At some point or another, most of us have wondered what it takes to be a spy — and with Bravo’s Spy Games, we’re about to find out.

The new competition show features 10 individuals attempting to fulfill their fantasy of becoming a “master spy.” Hosted by model and martial artist Mia Kang, the contestants put their physical and mental strength to the test to see if they have what it takes to master the art of espionage. The winner will leave with $100,000.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode, Kang, 31, coaches the contestants through a mission that tests a crucial trade craft skill: lock-picking.

“Behind you are nine metal frames,” she explains. “You’ll be handcuffed to those frames at the start of this race. You must free yourself, crawl through a sewer drain and escape through the other side by picking a second lock. To complete this mission, you will have to escape through a locked door by picking the third and most difficult lock.”

They have just one hour to complete the mission, which was designed with the help of Evy Poumpouras, a former special agent for the United States Secret Service .

“This mission is about lock-picking, which is one of the most fundamental things you need to know how to do as a spy,” Poumpouras says. “But much more importantly, it’s about how they handle serious stress. It’s easy to maintain focus in an optimal situation. But when they’re stressed, being blasted by cold air, loud noise, your concentration is the first thing that goes.”

Spy Games airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.