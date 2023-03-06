Bravo Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Look of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal Episode

Bravo has revealed the first look at the Vanderpump Rules episode dealing with the fallout of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' alleged affair.

Sandoval and his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix broke up after she discovered he had allegedly been cheating with Leviss, 28, for months. Madix and Sandoval had been together for almost a decade.

The news has since sent fans for a whirlwind and led to a fallout between cast members. On Monday, Bravo reassured viewers that they will see the drama will play out on season 10.

It shared a snap of star James Kennedy, who ended his engagement with Leviss while taping season 9 of Vanderpump Rules in December 2021, peeking behind an open clapperboard.

The board confirms that they are taping for season 10, and teased that the scene's title is "#Scandoval"

"We have resumed filming on #PumpRules and this story will be unfolding on camera," the caption read.

Madix, 37, learned about Leviss and Sandoval's alleged affair on Wednesday, March 1. That night, she was at a venue in Los Angeles supporting her then-boyfriend's band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras.

While there, insiders claim a selfie video that was sexual in nature from Leviss popped up on Sandoval's phone.

"This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed," one source told PEOPLE. "She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels."

"This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal," the source added in part.

On Saturday, Sandoval broke his silence about the split on Instagram, asking fans to direct their anger away from his loved ones, including cast mate and business partner Tom Schwartz.

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation…," Sandoval, 39, wrote, noting that Schwartz "specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions."

"This was a very personal thing," Sandoval stated.

He then asked fans to show the establishments some grace.

"Schwartz & Sandy's might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families," he said. "Just like TomTom, I'm a small part of a much bigger thing. Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong."

He went on to apologize to his partners and his employees who "have to suffer for my actions," adding that he will be removing himself temporarily from the businesses.

"I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners," he said. "I need some time to address everything else."

"Sorry for everything—," he signed the note.