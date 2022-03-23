Bravo Rebooting Real Housewives of New York City — Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps and More Out

Bravo also announced a new series with the working title RHONY: Throwback or RHONY: Legacy, which will feature some of the most beloved New York Housewives

Some major changes are coming to The Real Housewives of New York City.

On Wednesday, Andy Cohen confirmed to Variety that Bravo is "rebooting and recasting" the series for the upcoming season with hopes of securing a more diverse group of women for the show. No other casting decisions have been announced.

"You know that we're at a crossroads for RHONY," Cohen told Variety. "We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans."

Season 13 of RHONY starred Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and newcomer Eboni K. Williams. While no official casting news has been announced, Cohen implied that the show is starting from scratch.

"This is a major casting search. We're going to be casting all over Manhattan and the boroughs — part of the search is spreading the word," he said.

"And when you start from scratch, Beverly Hills was a really successful season 1 cast, Jersey was a really successful Season 1 cast, Salt Lake City was a really successful season 1 cast. Those were people who were in each other's lives, who knew each other, who were relatives. That's one of the things that is going to be fun about this. Because when we find people that we love, we can say, 'Who are your friends? Who else is in your life?' "

Cohen added, "I think it will be the rainbow that is New York City. That's the goal."

Though Cohen hinted at a possible return for Williams. "We are interviewing multiple groups of friends. So certainly if Eboni is interested and has friends that would meet our casting goals, then of course they would be considered," he said.

Season 13 featured recurring conflict between Singer and Williams, with the two women often finding themselves in heated conversations surrounding race and politics.

Following the show's finale, a source told PEOPLE that Bravo launched an internal investigation after complaints of racism were filed among the cast. "Cast and members of the production were interviewed, but the investigation was closed after nothing substantial was found," said the source.

The source said the investigation was one of the reasons the season 13 reunion was pushed back and later canceled.

Along with news of a casting shakeup for the upcoming season 14 of RHONY, Bravo also announced a new series with the working title RHONY: Throwback or RHONY: Legacy, which will feature some of the most beloved NY Housewives.

No casting decisions have been announced, but the series leaves the door open for Singer, de Lesseps, Morgan and more to stay involved with the network. It could also see the return of fan-favorite housewives including Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin.

"I feel like we want to get the cast right," Cohen said of the new series. "We just want to get it right. So that's the focus right now. I don't want to back into a production date. Because I want this to succeed; it's too important to too many people."