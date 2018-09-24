Best Shade! Most Memorable Wig! See the Nominees for Bravo's 5th Annual Real Housewives Awards

The nominees for Bravo’s Real Housewives Awards are here — and Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd, Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken, and Bravo’s Play by Play host Jerry O’Connell are banding together to choose their favorites.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the list of nominees for the fifth annual awards show, as well as a fun video of the three pals casting their votes.

Fans can vote themselves for the awards starting now through Oct. 28 at BravoTV.com/RHAwards or the Bravo Now app. The winners will be announced during a special episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Oct. 29.

Among the 10 categories are favorite women from the network’s seven Housewives franchises, including RHOC, RHOD, Real Housewives of Atlanta, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Real Housewives of New York City, Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Real Housewives of Potomac.

The honors celebrate the most epic, jaw-dropping moments from recent seasons of each franchise.

This year, RHOA‘s Porsha Williams, RHOBH‘s Lisa Rinna and Camille Grammer, RHOD‘s LeeAnne Locken, RHONJ‘s Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, RHONY‘s Sonja Morgan, RHOC‘s Vicki Gunvalson and RHOP‘s Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger will all compete against one another for “best comedic performance.”

Over in “best shade,” RHOA‘s NeNe Leakes, RHOBH‘s Lisa Vanderpump, RHOD‘s Dee Simmons, and RHONY‘s Dorinda Medley will face off against Giudice, Dodd and Bryant.

Eva Marcelle, the America’s Next Top Model alum who joined RHOA as a Friend of the Housewives last season, earned her spot into this year’s “rookie of the year.” She’ll have to best RHOBH‘s Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, RHONJ‘s Margaret Josephs, RHOP‘s Candaice Dillard and RHOC‘s two newbies Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson.

For the most part, O’Connell, Dodd and Locken had different opinions about each category — except for “best style,” in which they universally voted for RHOBH’s Erika Girardi over Josephs, Bryant, Kameron Westcott (RHOD), Luann de Lesseps (RHONY), and Shannon Beador (RHOC).

“There’s no way to beat Ms. Janye. That latex! That was hot,” says Locken.

“She’s high fashion,” Dodd adds.

Other categories include “most iconic moment,” “best couple,” “best actress,” “best friends,” “miss congeniality,” and “most memorable wig.”

For the full list, as well as hilarious impersonation videos from comedian and SiriusXM host Amy Phillips, click here.