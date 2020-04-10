Bravo Is Airing an NYC Prep Marathon — and Twitter Is Loving It

Image zoom Bravo /Everett Collection

For eight hours today, Bravo is reviving a reality show relic.

The network has been airing a rare NYC Prep marathon since this morning, and Twitter can’t get enough. In case you’re not familiar, the short-lived show ran for one season in 2009 and chronicled the lives of a group of privileged teenagers in Manhattan’s elite high school scene.

Inspired by the CW’s Gossip Girl, it was an attempt to create a reality show version of the hugely popular scripted teen drama. It was swiftly canceled after nine episodes of glorious melodrama, but a legion of fans hunkered down at home amid the coronavirus pandemic are basking in its revival Friday.

The marathon is airing until 5 p.m. ET today on Bravo, and the series is also streaming at BravoTV.com.

