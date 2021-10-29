Bravo Launched Internal Investigation After Complaints of Racism Filed Among RHONY Cast: Source

The investigation was one of the reasons the season 13 reunion was pushed back and later canceled, according to the source

Bravo launched an internal investigation after complaints of racism were filed among the season 13 cast of The Real Housewives of New York City, a source tells PEOPLE.

"There was a complaint made between Eboni K. Williams and Ramona Singer," says the source. "Cast and members of the production were interviewed, but the investigation was closed after nothing substantial was found."

The source says the investigation was one of the reasons the reunion was pushed back and later canceled.

TMZ was first to report the news of the investigation. Reps for Williams, 38, and Singer, 64, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. PEOPLE is out to Bravo for comment.

Williams joined RHONY for season 13, making her the show's first Black Housewife.

The Real Housewives of New York City - Season 13 Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, Eboni K. Williams, Luann de Lesseps The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 cast | Credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo

Williams and Singer clashed throughout the lawyer and TV host's debut season, often finding themselves in heated conversations surrounding race and politics. At one point, Williams confronted Singer after she used the term "the help" to refer to the house staff she hired in the Hamptons. She later accused Singer of displaying "white fragility" while discussing sensitive topics.

While viewers had mixed reactions to the discussions about race on the show, Bravo stood by the conversations — and Williams for leading many of them.

"Bravo invited Eboni K. Williams as the first Black woman to join the cast of The Real Housewives of New York to be her authentic self, which has brought a new perspective to the show," the network said in a statement obtained by E! News in July. "We support Eboni in expressing her views, and we are proud that the show is addressing these important and relevant issues."

In an interview with Variety published in August, Williams said certain episodes were "really difficult" to relive as they aired, noting her conflicts with Singer and Luann de Lesseps in particular.

In one June episode, de Lesseps, 56, called Williams "angry," later leading Williams to sit down with her and explain "why it's unacceptable to call a Black woman angry in that context today."

"I was proud of a lot of that conversation," Williams told Variety. "I was proud of the listening that all the women did, I was proud of myself."

She also commended Bravo's decision to cast her.