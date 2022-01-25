Bravo Fires Jennie Nguyen from RHOSLC After Her Racially Insensitive Posts Resurface

Bravo announced that Jennie Nguyen "will no longer be a cast member" on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Bravo has fired Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newcomer Jennie Nguyen after her racially insensitive posts resurfaced.

The network announced the news on its official Instagram page Tuesday, stating that they've "ceased filming" with the 44-year-old.

"She will no longer be a cast member of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,' " the statement read. "We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention."

Bravo concluded, "Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions."

Nguyen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Nguyen has been facing backlash for old racially insensitive posts from her deactivated Facebook page. The resurfaced posts were critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and the subsequent protests that occurred after the controversial death of George Floyd.

Nguyen previously issued an apology on Instagram, saying she wanted to "acknowledge" the situation.

"I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were," the reality star wrote. "It's why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused."

"I am deeply offended by the racially insensitive posts and comments," Shah, 48, wrote on Instagram. "It was infuriating to see her like and repost comments that made a mockery of and showed complete apathy toward those killed marching to bring awareness to the deep-seeded social justice issues that plague our country."

Shah said she was also "equally disappointed by the disingenuous apology" that Nguyen posted. "Needless to say, we have some real s— to talk about," she added.

The entire RHOSLC has since unfollowed Nguyen on Instagram.

Because of the controversy surrounding Nguyen, franchise producer Andy Cohen revealed "there are many serious discussions happening right now" and that "it will be addressed very soon."

"People were very upset about the lack of discussion on last night's episode relating to Jennie's disgusting and upsetting posts, and I've also seen all the tweets wanting to know what's being done about those posts," the 53-year-old said on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on Monday. "I just want to say, in case anyone doesn't realize it, that there are many serious discussions happening right now about everything — about everything."

Cohen added, "I can't address the situation right now, but it will be addressed very soon, and thank you for your patience. And the posts were very upsetting, rightfully, and disgusting."

Nguyen joined RHOSLC in the show's second season, which premiered last September. On a recent episode of the Bravo hit, Nguyen called out Cosby for stating she loved her "slanted eyes."

"It is insulting to our Asian culture to call me that, and it comes across as racist," Nguyen said in a confessional. "And it's shocking cause Mary should be more educated and understand it's not appropriate to say stuff like that."

During that same episode, Nguyen addressed the matter with Cosby while at a gathering with their castmates. "You're an adult, take some responsibility," Nguyen said to Cosby. "Right now, there is a lot of Asian hate. Take responsibility for your words."