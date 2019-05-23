Ever dream of meeting the stars from Bravo’s biggest shows all in one place? Now’s your chance!

On Wednesday, the network announced it would be holding it’s first-ever BravoCon this fall — promising viewers “an interactive dream experience for fans featuring live performances, insider panels, unique activations and VIP access to Bravo’s biggest shows and Bravolebrities.”

The three-day event, which is taking place in New York City from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, will include stars from The Real Housewives franchise, Below Deck, Southern Charm, the Married to Medicine franchise, Vanderpump Rules, Shahs of Sunset and the Emmy-winning competition series Top Chef and Project Runway.

Andy Cohen will even film an episode of his acclaimed late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, in front of a live studio audience.

A full programming slate and venue location is expected to be announced later this summer, when tickets go on sale.

“Bravo’s passionate fandom is on a level that’s rarely seen outside of sports and superheroes,” Ellen Stone — Executive Vice President, Marketing, Bravo, Oxygen and Universal Kids — said in a statement. “We’re fortunate to have such loyal fans who come to us for larger than life talent and series that are the gold standard in unscripted television. We never take that for granted, and we can’t wait to show them what we have in store.”

This is the second reality TV-themed convention to be announced in recent weeks.

Viacom announced last month that personalities from a slew of reality shows — including The Bachelor, Big Brother, RuPaul’s Drag Race and Survivor — would gather alongside MTV stars from Jersey Shore, The Hills, and more at the first-ever RealityCon.

That convention is slated for the summer of 2020. MTV will also host a soft-launch event for it this fall.

Bravo is the No. 1 cable network among female viewers 18-49 and 25-54. Year to date, Bravo has the most series in the top 20 reality programs on cable and on social media.