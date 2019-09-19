Cash Cab Returns to the Road and Picks up Bravo Stars in New Trailer for Game Show Revival

The only cab in New York City that pays its passengers is back on the road!

Cash Cab, the Emmy-winning traveling game show, is returning to television next month for a series of brand-new episodes on Bravo — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look.

Airing Sunday through Thursday each week, following Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the show brings the nostalgia for longtime fans while still offering a Bravo twist.

Ben Bailey will be back as host and driver of the vehicle, picking up traveling New Yorkers and tourists and surprising them with a series of escalating trivia questions.

As always, answering enough questions correctly before making it to their destination could earn riders big bucks. They can ask for help too, either via social media or a street shout out. If they make it to the end, they can risk it all on a double-or-nothing bonus round. But three wrong answers at any time along the ride will find them kicked out of the Cash Cab and back on the street, with no money at all.

Image zoom Ben Bailey Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo

But there’ll be some new elements to the show, too.

Seeing as the series reboot is airing on Bravo now, questions have been retooled for lovers of pop culture. The network even promises a few appearances along the way from Bravolebrities.

In the new trailer, Bravo stars including Million Dollar Listing New York‘s Fredrik Eklund and Ryan Serhant; Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Captain Sandy Yawn, as well as Cameran Eubanks and Shep Rose, both from Southern Charm, take a ride in the cab.

“I’m a huge Cash Cab fan,” Eubanks says in the clip. “This is like, a life, bucket-list dream.”

Image zoom Cameran Eubanks Evans Vestal Ward/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Cash Cab first premiered back in 2005 on the Discovery Channel, and the last episode of its original run aired on Sept. 28, 2012. It aired two additional seasons in 2017 and 2018.

Bailey won three Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding game show host (in 2010, 2011, and 2013). The show itself picked up three Emmys for outstanding game show, in 2008, 2009, and 2010.

The new Cash Cab revival series — from Lion Television, an All3Media company — premieres Oct. 7 (11:30 p.m. ET) on Bravo.