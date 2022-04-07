Bravo Cancels Shahs of Sunset After 9 Seasons
Shahs of Sunset is officially ending.
A source close to production confirms to PEOPLE that Bravo has canceled the series after nine seasons. Bravo had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.
Shahs of Sunset, which was executive produced by Ryan Seacrest, debuted in March 2012 and introduced audiences to a group of Persian American friends navigating their careers and social life in Los Angeles.
Season 9, which concluded with a two-part finale in August 2021, featured cast members Reza Farahan, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Mike Shouhed, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Destiney Rose and Nema Vand.
TMZ reported that Farahan, Javid and Gharachedaghi are "all in early talks for potential future projects with the network."
News of the cancelation comes after Shouhed was recently arrested following an incident allegedly involving domestic violence.
According to arrest records viewed by PEOPLE, the 43-year-old reality star was taken into police custody on March 27. Officers from the West Valley division of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) made the arrest and booked him on a felony charge.
He was released later that same day on a $50,000 bond. His court date is July 25 at the Los Angeles Municipal Court, Van Nuys Division.
Shouhed's attorney, Alex Kessel, addressed the arrest in a previous statement issued to PEOPLE. "My own investigation reveals no acts of domestic violence was committed by my client," said Kessel. "I have no doubt Mike will be exonerated. Please honor the presumption of innocence."