"I love the story of us," Braunwyn Windham-Burke said of her love story with husband Sean Burke

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is celebrating a major milestone with her husband.

Earlier this year, Braunwyn, 42, and Sean Burke commemorated their 20-year wedding anniversary with a vow renewal ceremony, which will air on Wednesday's Real Housewives of Orange County.

In advance of the new episode, the Bravo star shared multiple behind-the-scenes shots to her Instagram from their special day, which was held at the Parker Palm Springs hotel in Palm Springs, California.

"Join us tonight at 9pm @bravotv as we say 'still going!' In a hilarious ceremony that pretty much sums up our life!" Braunwyn captioned a family photo.

"This was such a beautiful day before we all went home and quarantined separately and I’m so grateful we had these last moments together 💕," she wrote about the celebration, which took place before the COVID-19 lockdowns.

She concluded: "Love you all, and I love the story of us. #20years #lasthurrah #2020 #vowrenewal #smashingboxes #modernmarriage #ourway #rhoc."

For the ceremony, which was officiated by drag queen Babette Schwartz, Braunwyn wore a strapless, fitted, floor-length lace gown and had her blonde locks styled down in loose curls.

The couple's seven children — Hazel, 2, Koa, 4, twins Caden and Curran, 7, Jacob, 15, Rowan, 18, and Bella, 20 — also color-coordinated for the vow renewal, with the girls wearing pink dresses and the boys matching Sean in blue suits and pink ties.

In a series of Instagram Story posts, Braunwyn gave shoutouts to the people and businesses who helped make her vow renewal happen, including Schwartz and Big AZ Letters, which she thanked for "saving the day!!!"

"Our outdoor ceremony had to be changed last minute and they created the most beautiful indoor space!!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Sean sitting in front of the lit up LOVE letters.

Sharing a sweet photo of herself and Sean kissing while flanked by their children, Braunwyn wrote, "Chaos of the best kind."

Earlier this month, Braunwyn said that she was "so happy" to have Sean at home again. In a photo on Instagram, she posed next to her husband of 20 years, writing that she felt "hopeful this afternoon."

"Thank you @seanwindhamburke for being by my side these past few crazy months," she continued. "We might be doing things our own way, but it’s working and it’s working well. So happy to have you back home." She added hashtags that read "life partners," "modern marriage" and "renegotiating."

The update came after the reality star said she and Sean were living separately while "redefining" their marriage.

"I love him dearly," she told Entertainment Tonight in October. "We haven’t gotten along this well in a long time. We’re redefining what marriage means to us. Not following the old, antiquated rules anymore."

"We're finding a new normal. We're renegotiating the terms of the contract when it comes to our marriage, for sure," she added at the time. "We are [and] we will be married forever. We have 100 percent faith we are going to raise our kids and grandkids together."

"That being said, do we have to fall into the social norms that everyone else does? No," she continued. "We're doing it our own way. Like I said, [it's a] modern marriage."

Braunwyn also told Access Hollywood last month that she was "coming to terms with different parts" of her sexuality while living apart from her husband. Additionally, she recently marked nine months of sobriety after revealing on this season of RHOC that she's an alcoholic.

"Right now I'm protective of this — I'm not blasting it out everywhere — but there's definitely parts of me that I squelched with alcohol and I never really admitted to myself," she told Access.

"I grew up in a different time than my kids are, and so I'm just giving myself the time and the grace to figure out who I am, to be as authentic as I can to myself," Braunwyn continued, adding that at age 42 she has realized "there's a lot more things about me that I never gave myself the ability to really look into."