 RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Shares First Photo of Her Girlfriend After Announcing She Is a Lesbian

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is introducing her fans to her girlfriend.

Windham-Burke shared a photo with her partner on her Instagram Story Wednesday, adding a rainbow flag and pink heart emoji to the top of the snap.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the woman in the photo is the Real Housewives of Orange County star's girlfriend and that her name is Kris.

Earlier on Wednesday, the reality TV star shared her truth with the world in an interview with GLAAD.

"I like women. I'm gay," she said. "I'm a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice."

"I'm just now starting to feel like I'm becoming the woman I'm supposed to be," she added. "I've always known it, but it took me, personally, 42 years to be comfortable in my own skin to say that."

She added in the interview that she recently met someone she was "was interested in pursuing a relationship with," although she is still married to her husband, Sean Burke. The reality star and Bruke share seven children — Hazel, 2, Koa, 4, twins Caden and Curran, 7, Jacob, 15, Rowan, 18, and Bella, 20 — and aren't planning on divorcing.

"I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family," Windham-Burke said. "But I'm not attracted to men and I never have been."

Of the new dynamic, Windham-Burke said that the family is "in unchartered territories."

"Sean and I are still married, I plan on staying married," she said. "We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house. We are raising our kids together, he's my best friend."

In a seeming reference to Kris, she added, "he knows the girl I'm dating."