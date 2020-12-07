"She got me through a day that was so hard I was physically shaking," Braunwyn Windham-Burke recalled

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Tamra Judge Has Been ‘Only Person from RHOC That Has Been There for Me'

Braunwyn Windham-Burke knows she can rely on Tamra Judge.

On Sunday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 43, posted a photo on Instagram, telling fans that it was a space where they could air their opinions about her after she came out as a lesbian last week, writing "get it out and then we can move on."

One fan took the opportunity to question Windham-Burke's friendship with RHOC alumna Judge, warning the reality star to "Stay away from Tamra. Be careful."

Windham-Burke replied to the fan, explaining that Judge is the "only person" from RHOC that has supported her.

"Tamara [sic] has been the only person from Rhoc that has been there for me, she knew I was sober and kept it to herself, she knew we were struggling with our daughters mental health issues and listened, she got me through a day that was so hard I was physically shaking," she wrote. "Whatever you think you know, you don’t."

During the current season of RHOC, Windham-Burke revealed to fans that she is an alcoholic and is remaining sober. In an episode last week, she detailed a traumatic moment from her past that pushed her to get help — suffering a miscarriage in her 30s.

The episode had viewers sit in on a session that Windham-Burke had with her therapist, where she admitted her drinking began around 14 years old and continued on from there.

“Right after my 30th birthday, we moved to DC, and then in DC, my drinking got really bad — drunk all the time from the moment I woke up,” she said.

“What happened in DC?” the therapist prompted.

“I had a miscarriage,” Windham-Burke admitted. “I got very depressed. I started taking Xanax and drinking, and it spiraled. I don't remember this, but I guess I went into my closet for about five days. I wanted to die, and I remember thinking that that was the best option for everyone in my family because I was so dark. I couldn't see around it, or through it.”

She went on to detail that the incident prompted her to get admitted to the hospital, leaving husband Sean Burke with their children. Though the incident was years ago, the pair currently shares seven kids: Hazel, 2, Koa, 4, twins Caden and Curran, 7, Jacob, 15, Rowan, 18, and Bella, 20.

Her vulnerability has only continued since then, as the star also recently opened up about her sexuality, coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community and introducing the world to her girlfriend, Kris.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Windham-Burke and Kris have been "dating for a few months now."

"They met at a time where Braunwyn was exploring this part of herself that for years she kept unconsciously suppressed, and Kris has proven to be a key person in helping guide Braunwyn through some of those really complicated emotions," the insider said. "She's a great support to Braunwyn, especially in Braunwyn's sobriety."

In the Bravo star's coming out interview with GLAAD, she said that her husband is supportive of her new relationship and that the two currently have no plans to divorce.

"I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family," she said. "But I'm not attracted to men and I never have been."