The RHOC star recently said that she's "coming to terms" with different parts of her sexuality while living apart from her husband

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Responds to Comment Calling Her Husband Gay: 'No Sweetie, That's Me'

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is opening up about her sexuality after a fan called her husband Sean Burke "gay."

On Monday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 42, shared two photos of herself with Burke, captioning the post with a red heart emoji.

While several of her followers complimented the couple, one social media user wrote: "And hes [sic] gay."

Windham-Burke responded to the comment, saying: "no sweetie, that's me," seemingly saying she's gay. "He's straight," she added, as captured by the Instagram account Comments by Bravo.

Windham-Burke's revelation comes after she shared in a recent interview with Access Hollywood that she is "coming to terms" with different parts of her sexuality while living apart from Sean.

"Right now I'm protective of this — I'm not blasting it out everywhere — but there's definitely parts of me that I quelched with alcohol and I never really admitted to myself," said Windham-Burke, who recently said she is sober after identifying herself as an alcoholic during the RHOC season premiere earlier this month.

"I grew up in a different time than my kids are, and so I'm just giving myself the time and the grace to figure out who I am, to be as authentic as I can to myself," she continued, adding that she's realized "there's a lot more things about me that I never gave myself the ability to really look into."

Windham-Burke also recently told Entertainment Tonight during a home tour that Burke is not currently living with her as they "redefine what marriage means to us." The couple share toddlers Hazel, 2, and Koa, 4; twins Caden and Curran, 7; and teens Jacob, 15, Rowan, 18, and Bella, 20.

Though they aren't living under the same roof, she told Access Hollywood that they plan on remaining together.

"We're still together and I know it's hard for a lot of people to understand," she said. "We're happily married, we plan on staying happily married."