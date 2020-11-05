Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She's 'So Happy' to Have Husband 'Back Home': 'It's Working Well'

The Real Housewives of Orange County star previously said she and her husband, Sean, were living apart while they are "redefining" their marriage

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and husband Sean Burke appear to be living under the same roof again.

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star smiled in a photo on Instagram as she posed next to her husband of 20 years, writing that she's "feeling hopeful this afternoon."

"Thank you @seanwindhamburke for being by my side these past few crazy months," she continued. "We might be doing things our own way, but it’s working and it’s working well. So happy to have you back home.💕." Windham-Burke added hashtags that read "life partners," "modern marriage" and "renegotiating."

"I love him dearly," she told Entertainment Tonight in October. "We haven’t gotten along this well in a long time. We’re redefining what marriage means to us. Not following the old, antiquated rules anymore."

"We're finding a new normal. We're renegotiating the terms of the contract when it comes to our marriage, for sure," she added at the time. "We are [and] we will be married forever. We have 100 percent faith we are going to raise our kids and grandkids together."

"That being said, do we have to fall into the social norms that everyone else does? No," Windham-Burke continued. "We're doing it our own way. Like I said, [it's a] modern marriage."

She also told Access Hollywood last month that she was "coming to terms with different parts" of her sexuality while living apart from her husband. Additionally, Windham-Burke recently marked nine months of sobriety after revealing on this season of RHOC that she's an alcoholic.

"Right now I'm protective of this — I'm not blasting it out everywhere — but there's definitely parts of me that I squelched with alcohol and I never really admitted to myself," she told Access.

"I grew up in a different time than my kids are, and so I'm just giving myself the time and the grace to figure out who I am, to be as authentic as I can to myself," Windham-Burke continued, adding that at age 42 she has realized "there's a lot more things about me that I never gave myself the ability to really look into."

Speaking about living separately while remaining married, Windham-Burke said "I know it's hard for a lot of people to understand."

"There's just a lot going on in our lives right now and for a lot of different reasons we just think that we need some space right now to work on ourselves to get through our own issues," she further explained to Access. "It's good to not be together — it is the right choice. I love him dearly but I need to get through what I'm going through right now and I need to do it on my own."