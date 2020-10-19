"We're finding a new normal. We're renegotiating the terms of the contract when it comes to our marriage," said the Real Housewives of Orange County star

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She and Husband Sean Are 'Redefining What Marriage Means to Us'

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and husband Sean Burke are taking a new approach to their marriage.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 42, recently gave Entertainment Tonight a tour of her new 8,000-square-foot home in Newport, California, taking a moment to address her relationship status. During the house tour, Windham-Burke told the outlet that, at the moment, Sean is not living with her under the same roof.

The reality star shares seven children with her husband of nearly 20 years: toddlers Hazel, 2, and Koa, 4, twins Caden and Curran, 7, and teens Jacob, 15, Rowan, 18, and Bella, 20.

"I love him dearly," she said. "We haven’t gotten along this well in a long time. We’re redefining what marriage means to us. Not following the old, antiquated rules anymore."

The marriage status clarification comes after Windham-Burke shared posts on social media about co-parenting and divorce outreach, causing fan speculation about her personal life.

"We're finding a new normal. We're renegotiating the terms of the contract when it comes to our marriage, for sure," added Windham-Burke. "We are [and] we will be married forever. We have 100 percent faith we are going to raise our kids and grandkids together."

"That being said, do we have to fall into the social norms that everyone else does? No," she continued. "We're doing it our own way. Like I said, [it's a] modern marriage."

The Bravo star explained that working together to figure out the future of their marriage has "not been easy."

"We had to have some really hard talks, don't get me wrong. This has not been easy," she said. "We've definitely had hard times. So for us sometimes [we] can blow everything up to patch it back together."

Last week, on the season 15 premiere of RHOC, Windham-Burke revealed that she is sober, identifying herself as an alcoholic during the broadcast. The reality star then told ET about the support she's getting from family and friends to maintain her sobriety, which she's been devoted to since January.

"I have a lot of gratitude," she said. "I have a lot of amazing people in my life that have supported me and I'm so thankful that I was finally able to realize that I can't drink anymore. I've tried every way to drink and none of them work, and so having that weight lifted off me, that it's not a choice anymore ... it's just, like I said, one day at a time because I don't want to get ahead of myself. But for today, I don't want to drink and I feel so good. I feel great."

In an interview with Glamour last week, Windham-Burke opened up about her sobriety, admitting that for a while, the idea of being sober "scared" her.

"I was scared I wouldn't be fun anymore, that my life was going to be boring. I really thought alcohol made life enjoyable, and that's sad," she said. "Now, nine months later, I realize that's not true. Honestly, I dance even more now because I can stay awake. I sometimes used to pass out at, like, 7 p.m. because I had been drinking all day. So yeah, I actually have way more fun now."