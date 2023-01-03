Entertainment TV Braunwyn Windham-Burke Rings in 2023 with a 'Promise' to Her Girlfriend: 'We're Madly in Love' Amid the RHOC alum's divorce from ex Sean Burke, she embarked upon a cross-country road trip with girlfriend Jennifer Spinner to find a home where they can can share their lives By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 3, 2023 05:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Braunwyn Windham /Instagram Braunwyn Windham-Burke is taking the next step in her relationship with girlfriend Jennifer Spinner. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 45, exclusively tells PEOPLE that the pair rang in the new year by committing to a future together. "We did begin 2023 with a promise to one another to spend the rest of our lives together," she says. "We were in North Carolina on New Year's Eve," she notes. "And at 11:59, we did a little commitment ceremony to each other where we exchanged rings and told the other, 'I love you, I want to be with you, this is my promise to you, this is where we're headed, I want to spend the rest of my life with you.'" "It was just the two of us. It was really intimate and beautiful and special and just a really cute moment we shared together as a couple," she adds. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Braunwyn Windham-Burke Files for Divorce from Husband Sean Burke After 23 Years of Marriage However, the former reality star confirmed that "it's not an engagement yet" amid her ongoing divorce from ex Sean Burke. "We're madly in love and I have no doubt that's where we'll end up one day," she shares of Spinner. "But right now we're just enjoying our time together and soaking up the love and the excitement of having found one another." The television personality shared pictures of the couple's New Year's Eve celebration on social media. "Happy sober New Years!! Cheers to 2023," Windham-Burke, who marked two years of sobriety in January 2021, captioned the snaps. RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Marks 2 Years of Sobriety: 'There's Still So Much Work to Be Done' The pair is currently on a cross-country trip together to find a home where they can share their lives. On Tuesday, Windham-Burke shared a mirror selfie of the couple in Savannah, Georgia, writing, "Road trip edition…ask us anything, we're finally getting the hang of this nomad life❤️ #roadtrip #gaytravel #savannah #loveoutloud" Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Ex Sean Are 'Looking Forward to the Holidays' with 7 Kids amid Divorce The commitment ceremony comes more than two months after Windham-Burke filed for divorce from her husband of 23 years. The pair was together for 28 years and share seven children: Bella, 22, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, 9-year-old twins Caden and Curren, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Their split was announced nearly two years after Braunwyn came out as a lesbian. Since then, the two have remained married while each began dating other women. "Those who have followed our story probably aren't surprised to find out how difficult attempting to create a 'modern family' is," Braunwyn told PEOPLE at the time. "For the protection, integrity and love for my children, that's all I will share as I navigate this new chapter." "I will always have so much love for the family we created that will continue to flourish and thrive," she added.