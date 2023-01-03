Braunwyn Windham-Burke Rings in 2023 with a 'Promise' to Her Girlfriend: 'We're Madly in Love'

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is taking the next step in her relationship with girlfriend Jennifer Spinner.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 45, exclusively tells PEOPLE that the pair rang in the new year by committing to a future together.

"We did begin 2023 with a promise to one another to spend the rest of our lives together," she says.

"We were in North Carolina on New Year's Eve," she notes. "And at 11:59, we did a little commitment ceremony to each other where we exchanged rings and told the other, 'I love you, I want to be with you, this is my promise to you, this is where we're headed, I want to spend the rest of my life with you.'"

"It was just the two of us. It was really intimate and beautiful and special and just a really cute moment we shared together as a couple," she adds.

However, the former reality star confirmed that "it's not an engagement yet" amid her ongoing divorce from ex Sean Burke.

"We're madly in love and I have no doubt that's where we'll end up one day," she shares of Spinner. "But right now we're just enjoying our time together and soaking up the love and the excitement of having found one another."

The television personality shared pictures of the couple's New Year's Eve celebration on social media.

"Happy sober New Years!! Cheers to 2023," Windham-Burke, who marked two years of sobriety in January 2021, captioned the snaps.

The pair is currently on a cross-country trip together to find a home where they can share their lives.

On Tuesday, Windham-Burke shared a mirror selfie of the couple in Savannah, Georgia, writing, "Road trip edition…ask us anything, we're finally getting the hang of this nomad life❤️ #roadtrip #gaytravel #savannah #loveoutloud"

The commitment ceremony comes more than two months after Windham-Burke filed for divorce from her husband of 23 years.

The pair was together for 28 years and share seven children: Bella, 22, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, 9-year-old twins Caden and Curren, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4.

Their split was announced nearly two years after Braunwyn came out as a lesbian. Since then, the two have remained married while each began dating other women.

"Those who have followed our story probably aren't surprised to find out how difficult attempting to create a 'modern family' is," Braunwyn told PEOPLE at the time. "For the protection, integrity and love for my children, that's all I will share as I navigate this new chapter."

"I will always have so much love for the family we created that will continue to flourish and thrive," she added.