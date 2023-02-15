Braunwyn Windham-Burke on Her Vegas Commitment to Jennifer Spinner: 'In My Eyes and Heart, She's My Wife'

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is ready to start the next chapter of her life.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 45, posted a sweet photo on Tuesday, of her kissing fiancée Jennifer Spinner in front of a Las Vegas chapel, leading fans to believe the two had officially tied the knot despite her ongoing divorce from ex Sean Burke.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE on Wednesday, Windham-Burke opened up about the spur-of-the-moment display of commitment and what's in store for the pair's future.

"Jen I were supposed to do this at the end of our road trip, but we were in a car accident so that set us back," Windham-Burke tells PEOPLE. "So we were talking and we were like, 'F--- it, let's just go and do it. I know I'm going to be with you for the rest of my life, you know you're going to be with me for the rest of my life. What are we waiting for?'"

"This was really for me and Jen," adds Windham-Burke. "She's the love of my life. She's my soul mate. And as she's told me, I'm hers. Neither of us thought we'd have love like this and we'd find our person. So we just wanted our life to begin. When you come out later in life, you just want to seize all the moments."

Both women shared the news of their commitment on Instagram.

"Crazy….in love," Windham-Burke wrote alongside the sweet photo of the couple. "I adore you @hashtag_blehssed ❤️ You're my love, my best friend, the reason I laugh. I'm the luckiest girl in the world 💕 Here's to a lifetime of adventures #cheerstogoodchoices#happyvalentinesday #vegaswedding #elvis #ourway#loveislove #lgbtq"

Spinner wrote: "At the height of Covid, in the midst of my lowest moment, I made a manifestation list of everything I wanted in my romantic life. (At the insistence of my ex-wife, so lesbian). I made the list thinking "ok, maybe if I'm really lucky, I find someone that meets 1/2 of these." Then I met B, my gorgeous, sweet, smart, hilarious ❤️. If soulmates are a thing, she's definitely mine. Thank you for the best 7 months and for making me into a Valentine's Day believer. Here's to making reckless and 'cringe' decisions together for the rest of our lives."

Because Windham-Burke is still in the midst of divorce proceedings with her estranged husband, the commitment between her and Spinner is not legally binding, and PEOPLE confirms the couple has not filed for a marriage license.

"I know I can't legally marry her right now, as I'm still going through divorce proceedings, but in my eyes and my heart, she's my wife and I'm hers," Windham-Burke tells PEOPLE. "We're married. It's like what queer people have been doing forever anyway. We're committing to one another and starting our life together. We got to get married by Valentine's Day by Elvis. How iconic is that? What a bucket list item!"

Ahead of the commitment ceremony, the duo marked the occasion with matching tattoos.

"Let's do all the crazy things my love, @hashtag_blehssed," the Housewives alum wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of the pair at a tattoo parlor.

In January, the pair rang in the new year by committing to a future together.

"We did begin 2023 with a promise to one another to spend the rest of our lives together," she told PEOPLE at the time.

The commitment ceremony comes more than two months after Windham-Burke filed for divorce from her husband of 23 years.

The pair was together for 28 years and share seven children: Bella, 22, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, 9-year-old twins Caden and Curren, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4.

Their split was announced nearly two years after Braunwyn came out as a lesbian. Since then, the two have remained married while each began dating other women.

"Those who have followed our story probably aren't surprised to find out how difficult attempting to create a 'modern family' is," Braunwyn told PEOPLE at the time. "For the protection, integrity and love for my children, that's all I will share as I navigate this new chapter."

"I will always have so much love for the family we created that will continue to flourish and thrive," she added.