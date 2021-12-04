Braunwyn Windham-Burke was spotted kissing her new girlfriend Victoria Brito while on the beach in Miami

Braunwyn Windham-Burke isn't afraid to show a little PDA.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 44, showed some love to her new girlfriend, model Victoria Brito, while having a beach day in Miami on Wednesday.

Windham-Burke rocked a green one-piece swimsuit and a straw fedora while sharing a smooch with Brito, who looked casual and cool in a strappy black top, red and white printed board shorts that hit mid-thigh, and a black hat.

A source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that Brito and Windham-Burke had "instant chemistry" after they met in New York in October.

"Sparks were flying," the source says. "Braunwyn is smitten. There's something special about Victoria and she knows it."

Brito, who is signed to Muse Model Management, is equally as smitten with the former reality star. "Victoria digs her," the source says. "She's always been a bright, energetic person but Braunwyn brings an inner glow out of Victoria. She hasn't stopped smiling since."

"They share a lot of similar interests and have been very supportive of each other," the source shares, adding that the new couple has been "inseparable" since their first date, traveling to Puerto Rico, Dallas, and Miami together.

Brito and Windham-Burke's husband, Sean Burke, even met while he was visiting the Big Apple.

"It's unconventional, but Braunwyn and Sean are still just focusing on co-parenting and allowing one another the space to figure things out from there," says the source.

Braunwyn and Sean, who were first introduced to RHOC fans in 2019 during season 14, announced they were "taking a few months apart" during a joint Instagram Live in July.

In December 2020, Braunwyn came out as a lesbian in a candid interview with GLAAD; however, she revealed that she and Sean, with whom she shares seven kids, did not plan to divorce at the time.

"I like women. I'm gay," she said at the time. "I'm a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice."