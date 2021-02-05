Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Girlfriend Kris Walk Hand-in-Hand During a Getaway to Palm Springs
The pair — dressed in casual all-black looks — was seen walking through the desert city following a lunch date
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her girlfriend Kris are enjoying a little getaway to Palm Springs.
The pair stepped out in the Californian desert city Thursday. After a lunch date, Windham-Burke, 43, and Kris were seen holding hands and walking through town.
For the outing, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 43, wore a black ensemble with a bright scarf adding a pop of color.
Kris opted for a complementary all-black look which included a sleek leather jacket and combat-inspired boots.
In December, Windham-Burke came out and revealed she's dating a woman during a candid interview with GLAAD.
"I like women. I'm gay," the Bravo star said. "I'm a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice."
"I'm just now starting to feel like I'm becoming the woman I'm supposed to be," she added. "I've always known it, but it took me, personally, 42 years to be comfortable in my own skin to say that."
RELATED VIDEO: RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Husband Says It Was a 'Relief' When She Decided to Come Out
At the time, the reality TV star said she was still married to her husband of over 20 years, Sean Burke. They share seven children: Hazel, 2, Koa, 4, twins Caden and Curran, 7, Jacob, 15, Rowan, 18, and Bella, 20. Though the couple briefly lived apart earlier this year while they worked on "redefining" their marriage, they have since moved back under one roof.
While taking part in a fan Q&A in January, Windham-Burke said has "no idea" if they'll stay married.
"But we'd like to and are trying to make that work in therapy," she shared, later adding that "things are calming down" and "we're finding a new normal."
RELATED: Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Husband Is Allowed to Date but She'll Be 'Heartbroken' If He Moves On
"Call it whatever you want," the mom of seven said in response to a question about whether the pair have an open marriage. "We're family and best friends."
The reality star said she first began to come to terms with her sexuality after sharing an on-screen kiss with her former RHOC costar Tamra Judge.
"I had a scene with Tamra that everyone kind of talked about," she said. "When we were getting ready for the reunion I was talking to a producer that I trust a lot, his name was James, and he said, 'How do you feel about this? Was it a drunken mistake or is this a part of who you are?' And I said, 'This is who I am.'"