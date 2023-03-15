Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Daughter Dismisses 'Frickin' Stupid' Vegas Commitment Ceremony to Jennifer Spinner

Braunwyn Windham-Burke was beyond thrilled to have a commitment ceremony with Jennifer Spinner in Las Vegas last month — but not all of her loved ones shared the same sentiment.

Speaking to Page Six about the Vegas union alongside her mom, Spinner and three of her younger siblings, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum's daughter Bella, 22, didn't hold back her thoughts.

"The Vegas wedding is stupid. I can't cuss, but it was really frickin' stupid," Bella said, adding that she thought the Elvis Presley impersonator-officiated ceremony was "cringe."

Bella also told her mom to "deal with your first marriage first," noting that Windham-Burke, 45, is "not even divorced" from their father, Sean Burke.

"Wait a long time," she added. "I don't know why you'd want to rush into another marriage after a 20-year marriage? It's so stupid."

Windham-Burke's other daughter Koa, 8, also had reservations about her mom's wish to get married. "Right when you get divorced, you get married?" she asked. "Maybe wait, like, a little."

9-year-old Caden chimed in: "Wait a thousand years!"

In response to the interview, the former Bravo TV star took to Instagram Tuesday and wrote beside the article: "Love when the kids call me out" next to a laughing emoji.

She also shared a post on her feed, in which she wrote, "Out of the mouth of babes. Well this was fun😂 Love having the kids make fun of us, thanks @bellawindhamburke for your unfiltered opinions about [Spinner] and I🫣"

Windham-Burke split from Sean, her husband of 23 years, in October 2022. The pair share seven children together: Bella, Koa, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, 9-year-old twins Caden and Curren, and Hazel, 5.

Their split was announced nearly two years after Windham-Burke came out as a lesbian. In the time since that day, the two remained married but each began dating other women.

Windham-Burke eventually began dating Spinner, 38, with whom she rang in 2023 by committing to a future together. And though Windham-Burke's divorce is not yet official, it didn't stop the mother of seven from wanting to unofficially tie the knot with her new partner last month.

The couple had an impromptu commitment ceremony on Valentine's Day at Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, complete with an Elvis impersonator officiating.

"It was the best day. I love you @hashtag_blehssed, I love how you love me, I love how you love the kids," Windham-Burke wrote on Instagram after the ceremony. "Here's to a lifetime of living life to the fullest and seizing every moment !!"

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE after the ceremony, Windham-Burke opened up about what's in store for the pair's future.

"Jen [and] I were supposed to do this at the end of our road trip, but we were in a car accident so that set us back," Windham-Burke explained. "So we were talking and we were like, 'F--- it, let's just go and do it. I know I'm going to be with you for the rest of my life, you know you're going to be with me for the rest of my life. What are we waiting for?'"

"This was really for me and Jen," she continued. "She's the love of my life. She's my soul mate. And as she's told me, I'm hers. Neither of us thought we'd have love like this and we'd find our person. So we just wanted our life to begin. When you come out later in life, you just want to seize all the moments."

"I know I can't legally marry her right now, as I'm still going through divorce proceedings, but in my eyes and my heart, she's my wife and I'm hers," Windham-Burke added. "We're married. It's like what queer people have been doing forever anyway. We're committing to one another and starting our life together. We got to get married by Valentine's Day by Elvis. How iconic is that? What a bucket list item!"