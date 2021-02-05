Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Girlfriend Kris Walk Hand-in-Hand During a Lunch Date in Laguna Beach

The pair — dressed in casual all-black looks — was seen walking around the star's homewtown

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her girlfriend Kris are enjoying a little quality time together in Laguna Beach, California.

The pair stepped out in the Real Housewives of Orange County star's hometown on Thursday.

After a lunch date, Windham-Burke, 43, and Kris were seen holding hands and walking through town.

For the outing, t 43, wore a black ensemble with a bright scarf adding a pop of color.

Kris opted for a complementary all-black look which included a sleek leather jacket and combat-inspired boots.

In December, Windham-Burke came out and revealed she's dating a woman during a candid interview with GLAAD.

"I like women. I'm gay," the Bravo star said. "I'm a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice."

"I'm just now starting to feel like I'm becoming the woman I'm supposed to be," she added. "I've always known it, but it took me, personally, 42 years to be comfortable in my own skin to say that."

While taking part in a fan Q&A in January, Windham-Burke said has "no idea" if they'll stay married.

"But we'd like to and are trying to make that work in therapy," she shared, later adding that "things are calming down" and "we're finding a new normal."

"Call it whatever you want," the mom of seven said in response to a question about whether the pair have an open marriage. "We're family and best friends."