Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is 'Coming to Terms' with Her Sexuality While Living Apart from Husband

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is learning new things about herself as she lives apart from her husband, Sean Burke.

During an interview with Access Hollywood on Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed that, among other things, she is "coming to terms with different parts" of her sexuality during this time."

"Right now I'm protective of this — I'm not blasting it out everywhere — but there's definitely parts of me that I quelched with alcohol and I never really admitted to myself," said Windham-Burke, who recently said she is sober after identifying herself as an alcoholic during the RHOC season premiere earlier this month.

"I grew up in a different time than my kids are, and so I'm just giving myself the time and the grace to figure out who I am, to be as authentic as I can to myself," she continued, adding that at age 42, she's realized "there's a lot more things about me that I never gave myself the ability to really look into."

Earlier this week, Windham-Burke told Entertainment Tonight during a home tour that Burke is not currently living with her as they "redefine what marriage means to us." The couple share toddlers Hazel, 2, and Koa, 4; twins Caden and Curran, 7; and teens Jacob, 15, Rowan, 18, and Bella, 20.

Though they aren't living under the same roof, she told Access Hollywood that they are planning on remaining together.

"We're still together and I know it's hard for a lot of people to understand," she said. "We're happily married, we plan on staying happily married."

"There's just a lot going on in our lives right now and for a lot of different reasons we just think that we need some space right now to work on ourselves to get through our own issues," the reality star further explained. "It's good to not be together — it is the right choice. I love him dearly but I need to get through what I'm going through right now and I need to do it on my own."

As for whether they have plans to reunite anytime soon, Windham-Burke said she prefers to take things one day at a time at the moment.

"One of my ways of living right now is one day at a time, and I'm applying that to all aspects of my life. I'm not going to worry about a year from now until a year from now," she said. "Sean is my first phone call in the morning and my last phone call before I go to bed. I love him dearly, he is my person but there's just a lot more going on right now."