"We have decided jointly that we are going to take a few months apart," the Real Housewives of Orange County alum said

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is making some changes to her family dynamic.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum announced that she and her husband Sean Burke have decided to temporarily separate. During a joint Instagram Live on Monday, the two discussed their plans to live apart for several months while co-parenting their seven children together.

"We are packing up this house, the one we filmed in last year, and we are moving," Braunwyn, 43, said. "We have decided jointly that we are going to take a few months apart."

Braunwyn explained that she plans to move to Hawaii while Sean will rent a place in Newport Beach, California, which Fernanda Rocha — who Braunwyn is dating — helped him find.

"He is moving into a furnished rental for a few months and I am taking the kids to Hawaii for a while," she said.

"We're going to see what that's like, living apart for a little while," Sean added.

Braunwyn came out as a lesbian in December. At the time, she and Sean had no plans to divorce and would move forward with an open marriage.

Now, the couple said they are "putting their children first."

"What we are doing right now is really healthy for them. I am taking my kids for six or seven weeks and when they come back, they will have a place at their father's," she said.

And the two will reassess their relationship when the summer comes to an end.

"What we would like to do is when this is over, get a house that the kids stay in and then we might go [back and forth]," said Braunwyn. "We haven't decided if, after this little experiment of having a few months apart, if we are gonna come back together and live together as friends and family, or if we're going to just keep the kids in the house and we'll come in and out. … We need a break. We need some space right now."

Despite the separation, both Braunwyn and Sean stressed that there is nothing but love between the two.

"We made the decision that taking some time apart is a good choice," said the former reality star. "We love each other. We are family, we are friends."

On Tuesday, Braunwyn, who announced her exit from RHOC last month, honored Sean on his birthday with a special message of gratitude and optimism for their future.

"Happy birthday to my best friend, co parent, and co pilot in life - Sean, 26 years is a long time, and there are even more years ahead of adventures," she wrote on Instagram. "The way you love our children, our history, and me is so profound in every way. Thank you for your consistent understanding, support, conversations, and fun. Our life and relationship is certainly unconventional, to say the least."

Along with the sweet message, she shared a video of the two dancing together.

"These next few months are gonna look different for us, but I'm so excited to see what's next for you and for our family that we will forever share- what is NOT unconventional lies in the unconditional- and that is the love we have for each other and our kids," she concluded. "I love you and happy birthday! Here's to celebrating all things YOU."

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Braunwyn and Rocha — who appeared on season 6 of RHOC — are dating. However, a rep for the star told PEOPLE that they were not in an exclusive relationship at the time.

Rocha told PEOPLE, "I am enjoying spending time with Braunwyn and learning about her personal journey. She is in an amazing place and I am so happy for her."