Pretty Little Liars Star Brant Daugherty Weds Actress Kim Hidalgo in Sweet California Celebration

This is no pretty little lie: Brant Daugherty is a married man!

The Pretty Little Liars alum wed actress Kim Hidalgo on Saturday in Northern California, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“We’re so excited to start this next chapter as husband and wife!” the newlyweds tell PEOPLE.

After connecting on a dating app nearly three years ago, Daugherty and Hidalgo — who exchanged custom vows in front of 200 of their loved ones — fell quickly in love.

During a trip to Europe last February, the star, 33, got down on one knee in Amsterdam and popped the question with a custom sparkler on Valentine’s Day. “The day I proposed was the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life!” recalls Daugherty, who wore a bespoke suit by JB Clothiers on his wedding day.

Hidalgo — whose bridesmaids included her sister, Daugherty’s sister, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale and Samantha Droke — chose to wear two Pronovias dresses on her big day. Sarah Hyland, Kelen Coleman and Shawn Pyfrom were also in attendance at the nuptials.

For the ceremony (where the couple’s dogs Luna and Knuckles walked down the aisle with their flower girls and ring bearers), Hidalgo, also 33, looked stunning in a beaded, mermaid-style gown featuring a long train.

The bride — who changed into a “flowy” dress fit for dancing at the reception — kept her hair and makeup soft and natural. “Brant loves it when I wear my hair up, so I wanted to make sure to have it up for him,” she says about her up-do.

At the reception (designed by Rayna Hess at Eventfully Yours), the newlyweds — who wrote and starred together in their holiday movie A Christmas Movie Christmas earlier this year — will tuck into dishes prepared by local vendor Elegant Occasions and cut into a strawberry chiffon wedding cake by Pegah Couture Treats.

Next up, the couple will jet to Greece for a relaxing honeymoon.

“We’re just looking forward to spending some time together,” says Daugherty. “Now it’s official!” Adds Hidalgo: “Eventually we want to have a family in a few years and just continue to create and love each other. We do great things together.”