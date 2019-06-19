Inside Brant Daugherty and Kim Hidalgo’s Emotional Wedding (and Surprise Identical Vows!)

Brant Daugherty and Kim Hidalgo are two peas in a very organized pod.

Ahead of their dreamy wedding in Walnut Creek, California, on Saturday, the couple opened up exclusively to PEOPLE about falling in love — and bonding over their shared Type A personalities.

“He is very ambitious and organized. I thought I was organized, but he’s 10 times more organized than I am! It’s a true partnership, which I appreciate,” said the actress, 33. “I trust him fully, which says a lot.”

Daugherty, also 33, echoed his wife’s sentiments, saying he “fell in love” with Hidalgo — who wore two Pronovias gowns for her wedding — after learning she is “wildly ambitious.”

“She’s organized, she’s put together … she’s organized. It’s a big thing between us,” he said, laughing. “She’s just on top of her life! She’s a person I can depend on and can count on.”

On their wedding day (designed by Rayna Hess at Eventfully Yours and coordinated by Marcella Camille Events), the couple exchanged custom vows at the Ruth Bancroft Garden (where Hidalgo’s parents and grandparents both wed) — and discovered they had written nearly identical promises to each other.

“Our favorite wedding moments were seeing each other down the aisle and discovering that we wrote almost the same exact vows,” says Hidalgo, who chose to keep her bridal look hidden from Daugherty until she walked down the aisle.

Adds Daugherty, who looked dapper in a JB Clothiers suit: “It feels so wonderful to finally be husband and wife. There’s a powerful feeling around it. We’re officially a family!”

Surrounded by 200 of their closest family and friends — including Hidalgo’s bridesmaids Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale — the newlyweds shared their first dance to a cover of “La Vie en Rose” and ended the night by running through a tunnel of sparklers held by their loved ones, who went home with treats by Milk Bar after digging into a strawberry chiffon wedding cake by Pegah Couture Treats.

“I just wanted people to have fun. Food, great music and just have a good time,” says Hidalgo about their reception, which featured lighting by Magic Entertainment and catering by Elegant Occasions. “That was what I envisioned.”

The couple are currently honeymooning in Greece. “We’re just looking forward to spending some time together,” says Daugherty. “Now it’s official!” Adds Hidalgo: “Eventually we want to have a family in a few years and just continue to create and love each other. We do great things together.”