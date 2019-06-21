See Every Photo from Brant Daugherty and Kim Hidalgo's Romantic California Wedding

“Our favorite wedding moments were seeing each other down the aisle and discovering that we wrote almost the same exact vows,” says Hidalgo, who chose to keep her Pronovias bridal gown hidden from Daugherty until she walked down the aisle on June 15 at the Ruth Bancroft Garden in Walnut Creek, California.
“I wanted something kind of classic that was going to stand the test of time,” says Hidalgo about her custom engagement ring by Henri Daussi. “He was very thoughtful in all aspects of it, and it was very romantic.”
The couple — whose elegant wedding invitations were created by Minted — exchanged wedding bands on their big day (designed by Rayna Hess at Eventfully Yours and coorindated by Marcella Camille Events) from Robbins Brothers Glendale.
Daugherty’s dog Knuckles walked down the aisle with the ring bearers, and Hidalgo’s pup Luna served as a flower girl.
Daugherty looked dapper in a JB Clothiers suit. “It feels so wonderful to finally be husband and wife. There’s a powerful feeling around it. We’re officially a family!” says the star.
The couple were played down the aisle by their musician friends Allie Gonino and Nick Krein, while another close pal Clare Agra officiated the ceremony.
Daugherty had seven groomsmen (wearing Generation Tux) — including his brother and his bride’s brother — while Hidalgo had 10 bridesmaids, including her younger sister Erika (who did her bridal makeup!) as her maid of honor.
“I was a bridesmaid in Ashley [Tisdale]’s wedding. Shelley [Buckner] and Vanessa [Hudgens] were bridesmaids in her wedding,” says Hidalgo, who chose grey beaded Adrianna Papell dresses for her bridal party. “I was a bridesmaid in Samantha [Droke]’s wedding with Shelley and Ashley. We’re all a close-knit group of girlfriends.”
Daugherty’s sister, Caitey, along with a few of Hidalgo’s friends from home, were also in her bridal party. On her wedding day, Hidalgo gifted her bridesmaids robes by KIM + ONO, pieces by GLDN and makeup by Charlotte Tilbury.
Tisdale — who wed Christopher French in 2014 — was one of a handful of people who knew Daugherty was planning a surprise proposal on Valentine’s Day last year and helped throw her friend off the scent.
“Ashley took me out for dinner the night before we left [for Europe], and I said, ‘You know, I have this feeling,’ and she said, ‘Kim, I talked to him … I don’t think it’s going to happen for a while. I just don’t want you to get your hopes up and be disappointed.’ She left and called Brant and said, ‘She’s on to you!’”
Most of her bridesmaids pitched in to do each other’s hair and makeup, and “Vanessa was particularly talented with both,” says Hidalgo.
Guests like Sarah Hyland (left) danced well into the night and left with Milk Bar cookie treats.
“I just wanted people to have fun. Food, great music and just have a good time,” says Hidalgo about their reception, which featured lighting by Magic Entertainment and catering by Elegant Occasions. “That was what I envisioned.”
“We did a tasting over Christmas and she made all these amazing cakes,” she adds about their strawberry chiffon and pistachio wedding cake by Pegah Couture Treats. “It was really hard to choose which flavor to go with.”
At the end of the night, the newlyweds were sent off to their honeymoon with sparklers.
Says Daugherty: “I think we could keep making movies, and working on television shows, and start a family, that would be a pretty good life.