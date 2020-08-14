Moesha ran for six seasons and followed the teenage titular character as she attempted to juggle school, family and love

Brandy Says She's 'in Talks' for a Moesha Reboot: 'I Don't See It Not Happening'

Already finished binge-watching Moesha on Netflix and wishing you had more? Well, you might be in luck.

Brandy, who starred as the iconic teenager from 1996-2001, revealed that she's in "talks" to reprise her famous role for a reboot of the series.

"I am in talks right now with the right people for that to happen," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I don't see it not happening because of the success on Netflix. It just makes sense. I mean, I wanted to see what Moesha was up to."

Moesha ran for six seasons and followed the titular teen character as she juggled school, family and love.

Earlier this month, Netflix added the sitcom to the streaming platform as part of its Strong Black Lead strand.

Brandy said she's even started rewatching the series with her 18-year-old daughter, Sy'Rai.

"I am so blown away by that," she said. "I was braiding my daughter's hair the other day, and she wanted to watch the episode where Moesha met Brandy, me."

"I don't really have a lot of memory of Moesha because I was so young and it was happening so fast," she added. "So to be able to watch it with my daughter is just so special for me."

The singer-actress also stressed the importance of spotlighting shows that depict the everyday lives of Black Americans.