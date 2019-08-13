The Hills' Brandon Thomas Lee Claims Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Are 'Messing' with Their Exes

Brandon Thomas Lee has some thoughts on what’s going on between Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter.

Appearing on Monday’s episode of E! News’ Daily Pop, The Hills: New Beginnings star weighed in on the photos of Cyrus and Carter — who both recently split from their respective husbands, Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner — kissing in Italy over the weekend.

“This whole is just so — I don’t know, I didn’t want to even get involved with it, but it just seems so fake to me,” said Lee, 23. “It’s just like, why? They’re just obviously messing with their two ex-husbands. And they’re all friends! It just seems so ridiculous to me.”

After the photos began circulating online, Lee said he immediately contacted his Hills costar Jenner, 35. “I was like, ‘What the f— just happened?'” he recalled.

Still, he couldn’t help but poke fun at the situation on Instagram, joking that he and Jenner should “round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out,” to which Jenner replied: “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

The comments prompted a response from Cyrus, 26, who wrote, “Go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer.” (The dig was directed at Jenner, who slept in his car after a fight with Carter, 30, on a recent episode of The Hills.)

“I made a joke on his Instagram because I was like, ‘This is funny, it’s a pretty weird situation, let me just make a joke.’ That’s just how I deal with being uncomfortable,” Lee said on Daily Pop. “Then Miley commented and I was like, ‘This is getting out of hand.'”

Jenner and Carter announced their split on Aug. 2, just over a year after their intimate Indonesian wedding.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” the pair’s reps told PEOPLE. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

A source later told PEOPLE the two, who were not legally married, had been having “issues for years.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29, announced their split on Saturday, just hours after the photos surfaced of Cyrus and Carter kissing.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus said. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

A source told PEOPLE the pair actually split months ago.

As for Cyrus and Carter? According to a source, the women are “just having fun” on their Italian getaway.

The pair spent several days at the Il Sereno Hotel near Lake Como, and a second source told PEOPLE their group “seemed very happy.”

“They were in a party mood, had cocktails and seemed to have a great time,” the source said. “Miley seemed especially great. She was very happy and laughing a lot. You could tell she had fun. She was very close with Kaitlynn.”

That said, she “wasn’t introducing Kaitlynn as her girlfriend,” according to the source. “She only called Kaitlynn her friend.”