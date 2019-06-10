The Hills: New Beginnings Promo Shows Newcomer Brandon Lee Getting in on the Drama

The countdown to The Hills: New Beginnings is officially on!

With the premiere just around the corner, MTV dropped a brand-new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated reboot on Monday.

Set to Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten,” which was the theme song for the original series, the teaser hints at some drama.

“Welcome to adulthood,” says Stephanie Pratt.

“You’re literally insane,” Audrina Patridge shoots back.

The clip also gives a first look at newcomers Mischa Barton and Brandon Lee.

“There’s never a dull moment in the hills,” says Lee.

The Hills: New Beginnings was announced last August, when a handful of cast members reunited on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards. The revival will reunite original cast members, alongside their children, friends and some new faces, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles.

Other confirmed stars include Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Brody Jenner, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler and Frankie Delgado.

The Hills New Beginnings premieres June 24 on MTV.