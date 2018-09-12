Brandon Jenner and Estranged Wife Leah Still Have 'So Much Love Between Them': 'It Was Mutual'

Despite deciding to end their marriage, Brandon and Leah Jenner are still on good terms.

A source tells PEOPLE that their separation after 14 years together was completely “mutual.”

“It was a mutual split. There was honestly no big thing that came between them,” the source says. “They both realized it was the best decision. There is still so much love between them.”

The two are moving forward by focusing on their 3-year-old daughter Eva James.

“They still see each other and spend time together as a family,” adds the source. “And their daughter will always be their top priority. They are amazing parents.”

The former couple, who have known each other since high school and grew up together in Malibu, announced the breakup Monday via a shared statement on Instagram.

“Hi everybody, it is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all. After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” they said. “We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever.”

“Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives — as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter,” they continued. “There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way. We are still, very much, a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love.”

“Here we openly share our truth with you all and, respectfully, we won’t be commenting further so anything that might state the contrary of this message would, undoubtedly, be a fabrication,” they concluded their message. “Thank you for your love and support and big love back to you guys!”

Brandon, the 37-year-old son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, and Leah, whose father is Eagles guitarist Don Felder, tied the knot in May 2012. Brandon’s half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner served as bridesmaids, and his brother Brody Jenner served as best man at the intimate ceremony.