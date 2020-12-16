The couple tied the knot at Orlando's Paradise Cove on Dec. 8

Party of Five star Brandon Larracuente has tied the knot!

The actor wed his longtime girlfriend, Jazmin Garcia, in an “intimate and magical” ceremony on Dec. 8, PEOPLE exclusively confirms.

The couple, who got engaged in November 2019 after nearly four years of dating, said “I do” at Paradise Cove in Orlando, Florida.

“We are on cloud nine,” Larracuente, who also starred on 13 Reasons Why and Bloodline, tells PEOPLE of being a newlywed.

“It feels like a dream,” adds his bride. “Someone's gonna pinch us and we're gonna wake up.”

Though they had to adjust their ceremony due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — including COVID-19 tests, temperature checks, socially-distant tables and a limited guest list — Larracuente and Garcia, both 26, say they feel lucky to have gotten married among their “closest family and friends.”

Garcia says that planning a wedding during a pandemic was “very stressful and anxiety-ridden,” but as she walked down the aisle to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” those worries melted away.

“When I saw him, I couldn't hear the music anymore. All I saw was him. It was the craziest tunnel vision and I haven't experienced that since I met him when we were 17,” she recalls. “I realized that this was the beginning of forever and that moment will always be special to me.”

Larracuente was similarly overwhelmed by emotion — despite his best intentions to “hold in” his tears.

“The minute I looked up when I saw her down the aisle, I just burst out in tears,” he admits. “It was a lot of emotions at once and it was a moment I'll never forget.”

He adds: “2020 has been a tough year for us and for everybody else. I think this is what we needed — to reset and just let loose for one night.”

Their intimate wedding, all outdoors to ensure extra safety, lived up to the couple’s expectations of being a “dreamland,” complete with twinkling lights and a chandelier.

The space also included a ceiling made of 1,200 fresh flowers that “took everybody's breath away,” Garcia says. They even found a way to do some good with their decor, donating the flowers to a local hospital following the reception.

Larracuente and Garcia first met at a Halloween party when they were just 17 — Larracuente dressed as a Chippendale and Garcia as a Playboy Bunny. Though they didn’t begin dating right away, they became friends and made the relationship official about four years later.