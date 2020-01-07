Brandon Jenner’s Ex-Wife Leah and Pregnant Girlfriend Cayla Stoker Pose Together: 'Sister Mamas'

One happy blended family!

Brandon Jenner‘s ex-wife Leah Jenner (who uses the stage name Leah James) showed off her friendly relationship with Jenner’s current girlfriend Cayley Stoker on Instagram Monday, posting a sweet selfie of the two women.

“Sometimes you just get lucky in life. @caylita you are a gift to me and Eva. #sistermamas,” she captioned the photo, referring her 3-year-old-daughter, Eva James, with Jenner.

In the photo, Stoker leans in close as she hugs a smiling James.

In August, Jenner and Stoker announced that they are expecting twins together.

“We’re madly in love and we are very excited about this!” Jenner told PEOPLE.

RELATED: Brandon Jenner Says His Daughter Is ‘Thrilled’ to Become a Big Sister to Twins

After learning about Stoker’s pregnancy, the pair told little Eva.

“We told her together,” Jenner said. “Leah, Cayley and I sat down with her and told her what was happening, and she was very excited and happy. She’s super excited to be a big sister.”

Image zoom Courtesy Brandon Jenner

Jenner, the 38-year-old son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, and James, whose father is Eagles guitarist Don Felder, tied the knot in May 2012. They announced their split in September 2018 after 14 years together. Since then, the former couple has worked to maintain a positive friendship and co-parenting relationship.

“Leah and I split up in a really beautiful way, and I think we handled it in the best way possible,” Jenner said. “It was a process, and it took some time to finalize. And now that Leah and I have moved on, I am starting a family with Cayley, and I’m so happy about it.”