Brandon Jenner's Wife Leah Files for Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage

Brandon Jenner and his wife Leah are divorcing.

Two weeks after the couple announced that they had decided to split after 14 “beautiful years together,” Leah filed divorce documents in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to papers obtained by PEOPLE. She is seeking spousal support.

TMZ first reported the news.

On Sept. 10, the couple, who have known each other since high school and grew up together in Malibu, announced a joint statement announcing their decision to separate.

“Hi everybody, it is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all. After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” they said. “We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever.”

“Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives — as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter,” they continued. “There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way. We are still, very much, a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love.”

“Here we openly share our truth with you all and, respectfully, we won’t be commenting further so anything that might state the contrary of this message would, undoubtedly, be a fabrication,” they concluded their message. “Thank you for your love and support and big love back to you guys!”

Brandon, the 37-year-old son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, and Leah, whose father is Eagles guitarist Don Felder, tied the knot in May 2012.

The couple welcomed a daughter, Eva James, on July 22, 2015.