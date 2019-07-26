Brandon and Leah Jenner Settle Divorce, Agree to Joint Custody of Daughter and Spousal Support

Image zoom Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty

After 14 years together, Brandon Jenner and and his wife Leah have reached a settlement in their divorce.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, the date of the dissolution of marriage is listed as July 15, just over a year after their July 10, 2018 separation. (They announced the split two months later, in September.)

According to the documents, the exes will share joint legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter Eva James, splitting up vacations and holidays evenly.

Brandon, the 38-year-old son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, will pay Leah $2,000 per month in spousal support until December 31, 2021, plus another $2,000 per month in child support until their daughter turns 18.

In terms of assets, the two are splitting their gold coin collection, as well as royalties from their indie pop group, Brandon & Leah.

Leah, whose father is Eagles guitarist Don Felder, was awarded their 2017 Cadillac XT5, while their 2014 Cadillac Escalade, 1976 Ford F-2450, and 1965 Ford Mustang went to Brandon.

In return for their house in Malibu, Brandon agreed to pay Leah $540,000.

Last year, a source told PEOPLE the couple’s decision to end their marriage was completely amicable.

“It was a mutual split. There was honestly no big thing that came between them,” the source said. “They both realized it was the best decision. There is still so much love between them.”

“And their daughter will always be their top priority,” added the source. “They are amazing parents.”

The two have continued to spend time together as a family, celebrating Christmas together and supporting each other’s music.