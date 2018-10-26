Brandon Jenner Seeking Joint Custody of Daughter with Wife Leah

Brandon Jenner and his ex Leah are continuing to hammer out the details of their divorce.

Nearly a month after Leah filed divorce documents in Los Angeles, on Thursday, Brandon filed his response, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Jenner cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their divorce, and has asked that the pair share joint legal and physical custody of daughter Eva James, 3.

While PEOPLE previously confirmed that Leah is seeking spousal support, Brandon is requesting that the amount be determined later. He’s also asking that the pair be responsible for their own legal fees.

The pair, who have known each other since high school, announced in September that they were splitting up after 14 years together.

On Sept. 10, both Brandon and Leah announced in a joint statement that they had made the decision to separate.

“Hi everybody, it is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all. After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” they said. “We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever.”

“Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives — as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter,” they continued. “There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way. We are still, very much, a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love.”

“Here we openly share our truth with you all and, respectfully, we won’t be commenting further so anything that might state the contrary of this message would, undoubtedly, be a fabrication,” they concluded their message. “Thank you for your love and support and big love back to you guys!”

Brandon, the 37-year-old son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, and Leah, whose father is Eagles guitarist Don Felder, tied the knot in May 2012.

The couple welcomed their daughter in July 2015.