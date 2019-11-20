Brandon Jenner Opens Up About Grappling with Fame: 'I Feel Like Everything Was Given to Me'

Brandon Jenner knows a thing or two about growing up in the public eye — and the challenges that come with it.

During an appearance on PEOPLE Now last week, the 38-year-old musician got candid about struggling with his famous last name over the years.

“Lately, a lot of the things that I’m recognizing in myself is the fact that one, I don’t necessarily feel worthy of the successes that happen in my life,” said Brandon, who is the son of former Olympic champion Caitlyn Jenner, who publicly came out as transgender in 2015, and actress Linda Thompson. “Because I have this thing where I feel like everything was given to me and that there’s not a lot of things that I’ve earned in my life. And that’s just because I’m judging the way that other people view me.”

“I also carry around this weight of feeling like I need to prove myself, that I’m not the person that people might think that I am,” he added. “I carry that around a little bit. And I think I overcompensate for it — I think I used to overcompensate for it a lot.”

Brandon’s half-siblings include Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Caitlyn’s daughters with ex-wife Kris Jenner. He and his younger brother Brody Jenner have appeared on the family’s E! reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, alongside the Jenner sisters and their half-siblings Rob, Khloé, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, Kris’ kids with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian Sr.

Brandon also grew up with a stepfather, the mega-producer David Foster, whom Thompson married after divorcing Caitlyn. (Foster and Thompson divorced in 2005.) Long before KUWTK, he, Brody, Thompson, and Foster starred alongside Spencer Pratt on the short-lived Fox reality series The Princes of Malibu.

“Just with my last name and the fact that the other people in my family are so glamorous, I really went the other direction,” Brandon explained on PEOPLE Now. “I mean, I had this big, long beard and long hair and just wore sweats all the time.”

“I think it was a big overcompensation,” he admitted. “Because I just wanted to show the world that’s not who I am, that I’m somebody that wants to be judged on my character and how I treat people and the world, and not how I look or what I have.”

These days, Brandon is thriving as a singer-songwriter — he’s currently on tour, performing his new album Plan on Feelings — and father to 4-year-old daughter Eva with his ex-wife Leah James. He’s also expecting twins early next year with his girlfriend, Cayley Stoker. And Eva is “thrilled” about becoming a big sister, Brandon said on PEOPLE Now.

“She feels them kick … and tries to guess the genders, because we don’t know, we’re not finding out,” he said. “So she goes between, ‘It’s two boys, I know it’s two girls,’ and then a couple of days later, ‘It’s two girls. There’s two girls in there.'”