Brandon Jenner and Estranged Wife Leah Celebrate Thanksgiving — and Caitlyn Jenner Joined in Too!

Friendly and festive exes only in this Jenner household!

Brandon and Leah Jenner celebrated Thanksgiving together two months after they announced their separation. The duo spent the holiday with their 3-year-old daughter Eva James and Brandon’s father Caitlyn Jenner.

Caitlyn, 69, shared a family photo of herself, her son and their large family on Instagram, writing, “Congratulations to my daughter Casey, and her husband Michael, for getting their beautiful home finished one day before thanksgiving!”

“It’s gorgeous! Happy Thanksgiving to all!” she added.

Caitlyn also brought along Sophia Hutchins. Notably absent were her daughter Kylie and Kendall Jenner, who spent the holiday with mom Kris Jenner and sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

Brandon, 37, and Leah, 36, announced their split in September in a joint statement on Instagram.

“Hi everybody, it is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all. After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” they said. “We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever.”

“Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives — as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter,” they continued.

“There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way. We are still, very much, a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love,” they wrote.

“Here we openly share our truth with you all and, respectfully, we won’t be commenting further so anything that might state the contrary of this message would, undoubtedly, be a fabrication,” they concluded their message. “Thank you for your love and support and big love back to you guys!”

The two tied the knot in May 2012. Brandon’s half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner served as bridesmaids and his brother Brody Jenner served as best man at the intimate ceremony.

The couple welcomed a daughter, Eva James, on July 22, 2015.

They have also appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and released music together as indie pop group Brandon & Leah.