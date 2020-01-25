Brandon Jenner and Pregnant Girlfriend Cayley Stoker Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Brandon Jenner and Cayley Stoker!

On Saturday, the reality star, 38, announced that he and his expectant girlfriend are engaged.

To announce the big news, Jenner posted a heartwarming video to Instagram with the caption, “It’s official,” along with engagement ring and heart emojis.

In the video, Jenner and Stoker are seen laughing, kissing and dancing in a room together while they look lovingly at one another. As the two twirl into each other’s arms, a sweet song plays in the background.

RELATED: Brandon Jenner Says He Feels Like the ‘Luckiest Man Alive’ at Pregnant Girlfriend’s Baby Shower

Jenner’s ex-wife Leah, whom he shares 4-year-old daughter Eva with, wrote in the comments section of his post, leaving two heart emojis. Stoker also left a sweet response of two hearts to her now-fiancé.

News of the pair’s engagement comes as they are preparing for their babies on the way.

In August, Jenner and Stoker announced that they are expecting twins. “We’re madly in love and we are very excited about this!” Jenner told PEOPLE at the time.

Image zoom Courtesy Brandon Jenner

Recently, the parents-to-be celebrated with friends and family at Stoker’s baby shower in Malibu.

“👶👶🚿 I feel like the luckiest man alive 🙏❤️,” Jenner captioned his social media post from the event.

Also pictured at the shower was Jenner’s ex-wife Leah, who showed off her friendly relationship with Stoker on Instagram Monday, posting a sweet selfie of the two women.

RELATED: Brandon Jenner Says His Daughter Is ‘Thrilled’ to Become a Big Sister to Twins