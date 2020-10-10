RHOD’s Brandi Redmond Reveals Daughter, 9, Survived Car Crash that Killed Her Mother-in-Law

"This is probably the most thankful yet pain I’ve ever felt," said Brandi Redmond

Brandi Redmond is mourning the loss of her mother-in-law.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star, 42, revealed on Saturday that her mother-in-law Jill Marie Redmond died in a car crash. Although the reality star’s daughter Brinkley, who turned 9 earlier this month, was in the car at the time of the crash, she survived the impact.

“My husbands beautiful mom has gone on to be with our Savior and my sister in laws said it best...so I PLEASE ask that you keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time,” she wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a series of family photographs.

Although Brandi did not share any details about her daughter’s injuries, she asked her followers to keep Brinkley in their thoughts.

“I ask that you lift my sweet Brinkley up as she continues to heal and that God protects her heart and eyes from this tragedy,” she wrote. “I am so thankful for her life. This is probably the most thankful yet pain I’ve ever felt.”

In addition to her own message, Brandi also shared an emotional note from her sisters-in-law.

“This is our mom, Jill Marie Redmond. We spoke to her daily. To speak of her in past tense hurts beyond words. Hours ago we lost her in a tragic car accident. Thank you, Jesus, for saving our niece who was in the car with her,” her husband Bryan's three sisters wrote.

“To know our mom was to love her. She was a shining light to all who were lucky enough to know her. She loved so fiercely. She felt so deeply. And she loved Jesus with all her heart. Her world was FAMILY. She loved her 4 children and many grand babies to the depths of her soul, and she left us doing what she loved most- caring for her grand babies. We are in shock and are experiencing an indescribable pain,” they added. “In our mom’s honor, if you have a living parent please tell them how much you love and appreciate them, and hug your loved ones extra tight tonight and always. We love you. Shine bright and spread love and kindness.”

A week before the crash, Brinkley celebrated her latest birthday.

“Happy 9th Birthday @brinkley__redmond,” her mother wrote in a loving Instagram tribute. “You are my sunshine. I love you so so so much and can’t believe 9 years have already gone by.”

“Thank you for your sweet gentle soul that loves life to the fullest. You are EVERYTHING and I am so blessed to call you my daughter. Hope today and everyday is filled with love laughter and blessings,” she added.