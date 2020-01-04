RHOD's Brandi Redmond Apologizes After Resurfaced Video of Her Appearing to Mock Asians

Image zoom Brandi Redmond Greg Endries/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond has issued an apology after a video resurfaced online in which she appeared to mock Asians.

“A video resurfaced of me from three years ago which at the time I had posted and quickly deleted and then immediately apologized for my insensitivity,” Redmond, 41, wrote on Twitter Saturday. “I would like to once again sincerely apologize for my offensive actions.”

Redmond, 41, first came under fire earlier this week, after a video which was originally filmed in 2017, was shared online by Steve Kemble, the wedding planner for fellow RHOD star LeeAnne Locken, according to NBC News.

“They ask me what Asian I am because my eyes, they squinty,” Redmond says in the video, while appearing to mock an Asian accent.

“Take A Seat #BrandiRedmond Remember this!? I Do!” Kemble captioned the clip, before calling out Andy Cohen as well as several RHOD cast members over comments they made about Locken after she made racially insensitive comments during the most recent season of the show.

The video resurfaced shortly after Redmond appeared on a December episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she discussed the comments Locken had made about RHOD costar Kary Brittingham.

During a December episode, Locken went on a rant about Brittingham, who is originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, after she and the rest of her castmates witnessed a “ping pong” sex show, which Brittingham had expressed interest in attending.

“That f—ing c— wants to prove how f—ing tough she is because she’s from Mexico,” Locken said to one housewife, later adding, “the little chirpy Mexican has to have her way and so she drug everyone there.”

Kary Brittingham and LeeAnne Locken

In the December finale, Locken apologized to Brittingham after being confronted about the comments. Locken also issued a statement on Twitter, saying it was “never my intention to hurt anyone and I will use this as a learning experience to be more aware of my comments in the future.

Speaking with Cohen on the episode of WWHL, Redmond said that she was “just speechless over it all“ but that viewers would have to wait until the reunion special to hear her full thoughts.

“You feel really bad about it, spoiler alert. The question is do you think she does?” Cohen said.

“You know, unfortunately, for selfish reasons she feels bad about it,” Redmond replied.

After Redmond’s old video first resurfaced, a prompt backlash followed, as the reality star was criticized by many online and accused of racism.

She initially responded to the backlash in a series of Tweets, which have since been deleted. In one response, which was captured by a fan account, she wrote, that she was “making a joke of myself,” noting in another comment that “there is a difference between making fun of yourself vs others or talking s—.”

In another since-deleted response, Redmond wrote: “It’s a good impersonation if I do say so myself and there was no harm done. I would do it again for a damn good audition. Have a great day.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas reunion continues Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.