Brandi Glanville Shares Text Messages from Denise Richards in Attempt to Prove RHOBH Rumor

"Be Patient all will be revealed," the ex-Real Housewife wrote in a tweet

Brandi Glanville is sticking to her story.

The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 47, is standing by her claim that she and Denise Richards slept together after the hit Bravo television series aired her explosive declaration on Wednesday following months of buildup.

Posting a series of tweets to her official Twitter account in an effort to back her claim on Sunday, Glanville first tweeted, "Listen to my podcast from Friday &you’ll know why Denise asked me to specifically say I was staying at the hotel across the way when I wasn’t."

"Also you will hear the uncut version on housewives which proves that I stayed with Denise we didn’t know we were recording but we were 💕, she wrote in a follow-up tweet. "Be Patient all will be revealed."

The reality star then shared a screenshot of a text message from Denise, 49, where the Wild Things actress suggests Glanville stay in her cottage to save money on the night the hookup allegedly happened.

Glanville's set of tweets came after the ex-Housewife confessed to Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave that she had allegedly hooked up with Denise during her marriage to Aaron Phypers.

On Wednesday's episode of RHOBH, Kyle caught Glanville up about drama going on in the group, explaining that Denise had been at odds with the women after they brought up threesomes in front of her children.

Things took a tense turn when former Housewife Kim Richards claimed that Denise "did something" to Glanville, who replied, "I don't want to go into it. I just think you guys need to be careful with her, because she's not who she pretends to be," before she later came clean about the alleged affair.

"When we met we just hit it off. I thought she was the coolest chick. I saw her in April and I didn't see her again until your party," Glanville shared of Denise. "Some s--- went down over those nine months that was really f----- up. It's bad."

"I was so broken for so long. When I was married and I was cheated on, it destroyed me," Glanville — whose ex-husband Eddie Cibrian infamously cheated on her with now-wife LeeAnn Rimes — added during a confessional interview. She emphasized that she would never knowingly take part in infidelity because of her past.

"It destroyed me. It broke my life. I would never ever do that to someone else," Glanville said, alleging that Denise "put" her in a situation where she was "the cheater."

"I had been out with her and Aaron and I knew they had an understanding that she could be with girls if she wanted to as long as it wasn't with a guy. The first night we met, something happened," Glanville told Kyle and Mellencamp, implying that Denise and Phypers have an open marriage.

Glanville claimed in the episode that their alleged affair continued years later when Denise "invited me to go to her set in Northern California to do my podcast."

"I went and I wanted to get my own room, but Denise was like 'No, just stay here. It's fine. I'll get you a rollaway bed,'" Glanville said in a confessional, telling Kyle and Mellencamp that Denise's daughter and a friend were also staying with them.

"That first night the girls were sleeping in a room downstairs and Denise had a room upstairs, and there was no rollaway bed, conveniently. So, I just slept in bed with Denise," Glanville told the camera.

"The first night I was there we just had a good night and then the next night we got really drunk and we kind of hooked up, we hooked up," Glanville said.

Denise has repeatedly denied the affair, recently telling the Washington Post, "I did not have an affair," before adding, "If I had an open marriage, I would be open about it."

She added, "There's definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this Housewives season, and that's all I'll say."