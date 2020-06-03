Brandi Glanville Reveals Alleged Affair with Denise Richards in Explosive RHOBH Supertease

"That is not true!" Denise Richards says about the alleged affair with Brandi Glanville

The drama between the women of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is heating up — and Brandi Glanville is once again at the center of it.

In a new explosive supertease, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the former RHOBH housewife reveals her alleged affair with Denise Richards.

"I f----- her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, 'Aaron can never know this. He'll kill me,' " Brandi, 47, tells Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Lisa Rina and Erika Girardi at a sit-down dinner — seemingly before Denise's arrival.

The women are all in shock following the reveal, with Kyle, 51, looking back at Brandi in horror.

The housewives later confront Denise about the alleged affair at a different gathering, to which she tearfully responds: "What the f---?"

"That is not true!" says Denise, who has been wed to Aaron Phypers since 2018. (Denise's rep has denied the alleged affair to PEOPLE.)

Dorit, 43, later shares, "I believe Denise" as the other women remain shocked.

Elsewhere in the episode, Garcelle Beauvais explains while at a party that she was supposed to meet up with Denise — but the Melrose Place star was a "no show."

"I've been calling her — nothing," Garcelle, 53, tells Kyle.

Image zoom Denise Richards Bravo

Denise's absence strikes fear and worry in Dorit, who attempts to call her.

"I hope to God she's okay. My heart is racing. I'm really, really scared," Dorit says as the phone rings.

The clip then transitions to show Garcelle calling Lisa, 56, the "bad guy in all of this" and Denise pleading with the camera crew to not air the rumor.

"Bravo has a choice. If they ever want me to be on the show ... they need to cut that," Denise says.

The supertease ends with Denise sitting down with Lisa, who tells her, "I think it's a lesson learned."

"Oh I learned a lesson," Denise says.

Image zoom Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Presley Ann/Getty

Before the news of the rumor, all appears to be well between the women, who enjoy a trip to Rome. "We are dropping everything negative!" Garcelle says to the ladies, who all cheer "Yes!" harmoniously.

In April, a source told PEOPLE that Brandi says her alleged affair with Denise "happened more than once."

"She says it was never serious, but they had fun," the insider said.

In January, Denise's rep denied that she and Brandi hooked up.

“It isn’t true,” her publicist told PEOPLE of the Daily Mail‘s report that the actress had walked away from filming the reality show due to Brandi allegedly spreading a rumor that the two had a sexual encounter.

But a source said, “What really happened with Brandi and Denise will play out on the season. There is a lot of she said, she said going on. But it’s going to be very dramatic.”

The source confirmed that Denise didn’t attend the RHOBH finale party in December, but said filming has been complete for a few weeks.

And despite reports saying Denise left the show in a huff after being interrogated by her costars, a Denise insider said the mom of Sam, 16, Lola, 14, and Eloise, 8, “absolutely didn’t quit” the reality series.

Following the confrontation, “Denise didn’t go to [costar] Teddi [Mellencamp’s] baby shower, because she was sick,” the insider explained. “And then she chose not to go to the last party [filmed for the show], because she had already addressed the Brandi drama and she knew it was going to be brought back up again,” said the insider. “She had no desire to be a part of that.”