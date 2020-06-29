Denise Richards has denied hooking up with Brandi Glanville

Brandi Glanville Posts Photo of Herself Appearing to Kiss Denise Richards amid RHOBH Drama

Brandi Glanville is stirring the pot.

On Saturday, Glanville, 47, shared a photo on Twitter that seemingly depicts her kissing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards on the cheek.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Making dinner for my fam/neighbors -#snack on this," Glanville captioned the post.

PEOPLE is out to a rep for Richards, 49, for comment.

As fans of RHOBH know, Glanville alleges later this season that she hooked up with Richards, who has been wed to Aaron Phypers since 2018.

Richards' rep has denied the alleged affair to PEOPLE.

“It isn’t true,” Richards' publicist told PEOPLE of the Daily Mail‘s report that the actress had walked away from filming the reality show due to Glanville allegedly spreading a rumor that the two had a sexual encounter.

Image zoom Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Presley Ann/Getty

In April, a source told PEOPLE that Glanville said her alleged affair with Richards "happened more than once."

"She says it was never serious, but they had fun," the insider said.

RELATED VIDEO: Erika Jayne Teases Alleged Affair Between Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards: 'Well Damn'

As seen in RHOBH's supertease, shared exclusively by PEOPLE earlier this month, Glanville reveals her alleged affair with Richards to the other Housewives. However, Richards seemingly denies the alleged affair when confronted about it by her Bravo costars.

“What really happened with Brandi and Denise will play out on the season," a source previously told PEOPLE. "There is a lot of she said, she said going on. But it’s going to be very dramatic."