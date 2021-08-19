"The hot tub fight, it literally was like, 'Where are the cameras?' She was drowning me," Brandi Glanville claimed

Brandi Glanville Reveals She's 'Not Talking' to Kim Richards After They Had a 'Hot Tub Fight'

During Wednesday's episode of Bravo's Chat Room, Glanville was asked about the status of her longtime friendship with Richards, 56.

"Kim and I are not speaking at the moment and I have zero idea why," Glanville, 48, told co-hosts Gizelle Bryant and Porsha Williams. "This happens very often with us. But I'm talking to [her sister] Kyle [Richards]. We take breaks because we will murder each other."

Glanville added: "I love her, I have nothing but love for her."

Later in the episode, Glanville revealed that a "hot tub fight" was what sparked a rift between the two.

"Kim and I, [we were] best friends and we will be again," she said. "We just had, like, a hot tub fight and I don't know what happened — I know what happened — but we're not talking at the moment."

Glanville did appear to indicate that the argument wasn't too major, as she said, "The hot tub fight, literally, I was like, 'Where are the cameras?' She was drowning me," Glanville claimed. "But, we were having fun."

The pair have had a rocky friendship over the years. Last year, Glanville disclosed that they weren't talking amid rumors that they had a threesome with RHOBH alum Carlton Gebbia.

"Kim Richards is still not talking to me," she said on her Unfiltered podcast in November. "She said that she was upset about this threesome rumor. And I said, 'Are you joking?'"

Glanville believed that speculation surfaced after she posted a photo of the trio, but she said that they "never had a threesome" and are "just friends."